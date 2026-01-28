AXIA Time Captures Indiana's Championship Season in an Heirloom-quality Commemorative Timepiece

National Championship timepieces and ultra-limited, coach-signed collector sets now available to commemorate the season Hoosiers will talk about forever

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every championship season has its moments. The throw that silences a stadium. The drive that turns belief into destiny. The season that becomes legend. For Indiana fans, 2025 will always be remembered for the Hoosiers' historic run capped by a national championship victory that will live on in highlight reels, living rooms, and now, in time itself.

Fans can commemorate the Hoosiers’ National Championship run with the CFP's official timepiece: AXIA Time. Each timepiece in the Indiana National Championship Collection is packed with details intended to delight while sparking pride at key moments during the most historic season in Hoosier Football history. Also available: ultra-limited collector-grade display box sets signed by Head Coach Curt Cignetti to preserve this moment in Hoosier history.

"At AXIA Time, we live to commemorate moments like this," said John Kanaras, Founder and CEO of AXIA Time. "Our National Championship designs were created to honor Indiana's journey and give the Hoosier community a piece of history that can be worn, cherished, and passed down."

A Season Etched in Steel and Sapphire

The Indiana National Champions Collection is available in three Swiss Made designs:

Argos Automatic – 42mm

Argos Automatic – 38mm (unisex)

Lythos Quartz – 42mm

Each timepiece is crafted with solid stainless-steel cases, sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating, and high-precision Swiss movements—built not just to be worn, but to be handed down.

Every detail tells the story of Indiana's championship journey:

"Hoosiers" circling the dial, anchored by the Indiana trident at 12 o'clock

"2026 National Champions" permanently marking the achievement

The trident engraved on the crown and framed in the outline of Indiana on the buckle

The full championship road etched into the rehaut, recording BIG TEN Champions at 12 o'clock and the final scores from the Rose Bowl, Peach Bowl, and National Championship—like a box score you can wear on your wrist

The Coach-Signed Collector's Set

For fans who want something as rare as the season itself, AXIA partnered with Coach Curt Cignetti to create an ultra-limited, signed display box set.

Each set includes:

An Indiana National Championship watch

A hand-crafted walnut display box, bearing Coach Cignetti's third-party authenticated signature

A vial of authentic championship-game confetti, preserved from the night Indiana sealed its place in history

From Game-Winning Plays to a Lifetime on the Wrist

Whether you remember the season by Mendoza's Heisman moment, the final drive that sealed the title, or the roar of Memorial Stadium when belief became reality, AXIA's National Championship Collection gives Hoosiers a way to carry that feeling forward—long after the confetti is swept away.

The Indiana National Champions Collection and limited, coach-signed box sets are available in strictly limited quantities.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates heirloom-quality, Swiss Made timepieces that honor life's defining achievements. Guided by axia (value), philotimo (integrity and doing right by others), and the spirit of Ithaka (finding meaning in the journey), AXIA designs watches meant to be worn, cherished, and passed down. From championship teams to once-in-a-lifetime milestones, AXIA builds watches that don't just tell time—they tell stories.

AXIA Time. Made for the Moment. Built for Forever.

