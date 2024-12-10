AXIA TIME CELEBRATES THE 12-TEAM COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF WITH COMMEMORATIVE, ULTRA-CUSTOM TIMEPIECES

With the CFP field unveiled, college football fans can now secure their limited-edition, heirloom-quality watches at axiatime.com

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time, creator of ultra-custom Swiss Made timepieces, is celebrating this year's College Football Playoff (CFP) by producing a limited number of watches commemorating the 12 teams in contention for the national championship.

Fans of the 12 teams headed to the post season can now purchase their favorite College Football Playoff Timepieces at axiatime.com. The collection includes two officially licensed designs per school: the Argos and the Lythos. These are limited edition timepieces—only 100 per design for each school selected to compete in College Football Playoff will be produced.

AXIA Time, the Official Timepiece of the College Football Playoff, unveiled designs for the top CFP hopefuls last month, allowing fans to reserve their limited-edition watches early. Confidence ran highest at Indiana University, Boise State and the University of Texas, whose watches received the most reservations out of all schools still in the hunt.

"Quality timepieces and great seasons are both something to wear proudly. Die-hard college football fans now have an heirloom made to meet the moment," said AXIA Time founder John Kanaras. "We're going to remember this dramatic and unpredictable season for decades to come. The stories of this year's playoff field will be told and retold as fans pass down their AXIA Time watches through the generations. That's exactly why we're in this business."

Each design has been approved by its respective school, featuring the team's logo at 12 o'clock — premium space typically used for the watchmaker's insignia — and eye-popping colorways. The CFP wordmark appears on the bottom half of the dial.

The Argos is powered by Sellita's SW200 Elabore grade movement, which boasts a power reserve of 38 hours, is water resistant to 300 meters, and features steel hands and applied indexes filled with X1 Super-Luminova — the highest performing grade of photoluminescent material used in watchmaking today. The Argos comes on a solid three-link 316L stainless steel bracelet with a micro-adjustable buckle and DLC coating. Premium touches include an etched repeating pattern with the CFP logo, "ROAD 2 ATLANTA" on the chapter ring, and custom engraving up to 50 characters.

The Lythos is crafted from premium components and powered by a Swiss Ronda 715 quartz movement with a 10-year battery. It comes in a 316L stainless steel case and bracelet — both with DLC coating. The top glass is sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating and is water resistant to 100 meters. The dial of the Lythos steals the show with a sunray finish and etched repeating pattern featuring the CFP logo and a colorway specific to each school.

In addition to the fan watches, AXIA Time has also created an Argos timepiece exclusively for the players competing in the College Football Playoff. The players' style , which is not available to the general public, features a unique sunray dial, a sapphire crystal caseback, the CFP logo at 12 o'clock, and a subtle yet striking etched football pattern that radiates out from the dial's center.

Also, as the Official Timepiece of the Heisman Trophy , Official Timepiece of the prestigious Tewaaraton Awards for college lacrosse, and the Official Timepiece of the Naismith Award for college basketball, AXIA Time has scored with these elite athletes by creating personalized timepieces of exceptional quality to commemorate life's biggest achievements and most unforgettable moments.

See the CFP 2024-25 Timepiece collection to learn more about each design, including pricing, specifications and expected delivery details.

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established in 2018, creates custom Swiss Made automatic timepieces that commemorate life's greatest achievements. AXIA Time was born out of founder John Kanaras ' love of horology, and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to two Lacrosse Ivy League Championships in two years, the university gifted each player a championship watch. For John, the watch held great sentimental value, but didn't measure up to the significance of the memories they represent. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would meet that moment. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself.

AXIA (ahk-SEE-ah) means "value" or "worth" in Greek. From the designs and high quality of AXIA Time components to an outstanding purchase experience for customers, the heart of the company's mission is to create value for everyone it touches. Learn more at axiatime.com .

