AXIA TIME, MAKER OF ULTRA-CUSTOM TIMEPIECES THAT CELEBRATE LIFE'S GREATEST ACHIEVEMENTS, SIGNS ON AS THE OFFICIAL TIMEPIECE OF THE TEWAARATON AWARD

WASHINGTON, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating life's biggest moments is at the heart of timepieces created by AXIA Time, and in the college lacrosse world, there is nothing bigger than being a Tewaaraton honoree. For the third year in a row, AXIA Time, now the Official Timepiece of the Tewaaraton Award, is partnering with the Tewaaraton Foundation to deliver ultra-custom, heirloom-quality timepieces to all Tewaaraton Finalists and Winners.

"Being a Tewaaraton Finalist is a remarkable achievement, and we are proud to play a role in helping these outstanding student athletes commemorate this accomplishment." Post this For the third year in a row, AXIA Time, now the Official Timepiece of the Tewaaraton Award, is partnering with the Tewaaraton Foundation to deliver ultra-custom, heirloom-quality timepieces to all Tewaaraton Finalists and Winners.

The Tewaaraton Foundation annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States, and the Award represents the highest achievement in college men's and women's lacrosse. Each year, the Tewaaraton Foundation also recognizes past greats and inspirational figures with its Legend and Spirit of Tewaaraton honorees.

"Being a Tewaaraton Finalist is a remarkable achievement, and we are proud to play a role in helping these outstanding student athletes commemorate this accomplishment," says John Kanaras, founder of AXIA Time. "We are delighted to work with the Tewaaraton Foundation to create a bespoke and exclusive timepiece for its honorees."

The Tewaaraton Finalists will be celebrated, and the winners announced, at the Tewaaraton Award Ceremony Presented By Stifel in Washington, D.C., on May 30, 2024.

"Our Finalists have risen to the top of the college lacrosse world and have now become an important part of Tewaaraton history," said Andy Phillips, President of the Tewaaraton Foundation. "We are grateful to John Kanaras and AXIA Time for creating a timepiece worthy of this moment and for enhancing the Finalists' experience."

For more information on the Tewaaraton Foundation, visit tewaaraton.com. Like and follow The Tewaaraton Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @tewaaraton.

For more information on AXIA TIME, visit axiatime.com. Like and follow AXIA Time at Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @axiatimellc.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

The Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Founded at the University Club of Washington, D.C., the award was first presented in 2001 with permission from the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders. "Tewaaraton" is the Mohawk word for lacrosse, and The Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse's Native American Heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity of the selection process and advances the mission of the Foundation. Each year, The Tewaaraton Foundation presents two scholarships to students from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, and Tuscarora Nations. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Award and The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com .

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time creates ultra-custom, Swiss Made mechanical timepieces to commemorate life's greatest achievements. Timepieces with styling and quality that match the significance of the memories they represent. The creation of AXIA Time was the result of founder John Kanaras' 30-year journey to find a high-quality and stylish watch to commemorate his time playing lacrosse at the University of Pennsylvania. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he decided to build it himself. AXIA (pronounced ahx-EE-ah) means value/worth in Greek and is at the heart of the company's mission: to deliver exceptional value and exceed expectations in everything they do. From the designs and quality of the components used, to the purchase experience of their customers, their intention is to treat people exactly the way they would want to be treated. Maybe better.

SOURCE AXIA Time