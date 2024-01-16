AXIA Time reveals partnership with renowned lacrosse player Kyle Harrison

Kyle Harrison, watch enthusiast and 9-time Major League Lacrosse all-star, signs on to help make AXIA Time a household name.

AXIA Time, maker of Swiss made automatic watches that are modern takes on vintage-classic styles, selects Kyle Harrison as the brand's first celebrity ambassador. By joining forces with Harrison, storied former professional lacrosse athlete with a love for watches, AXIA Time seeks to help raise awareness of its ultra-customization options as an alternative or addition to rings for winning teams and major triumphs.

"I've always loved watches. And these watches are a badge of honor, something you'll be proud of." – Kyle Harrison Post this “When I think about Axia Time and the brand, I think about my teammates, and the memorable things that happened in my life. You think about winning a championship. You think about graduating. You think about being a senior and moving on. All these milestones you hit throughout your career…typically, you get a ring, sometimes you get a plaque, 2 things you really aren’t going to use much…but a watch to commemorate that moment and bring those memories back. You’ll wear this.” – Kyle Harrison

Harrison is widely considered one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time. From his college career at Johns Hopkins, where he dominated and led the undefeated 2005 Blue Jays to a national championship win (and won the Tewaaraton), to his professional career as a 9-time all-star, 12-time team captain, winner of the 2017 Major League Lacrosse Championship, Harrison's legacy was further cemented last week when he was inducted into the USA Lacrosse Hall of Fame. But the best part about Kyle Harrison, from AXIA Time founder John Kanaras' perspective, is he is as authentic, committed, and driven off the field as he was on it.

"As I'm getting to know Kyle," says Kanaras, "I've learned he's an even better human being than a lacrosse player. And he's also a real family man. He's a devoted son, husband, and father. His dad was a lacrosse player and a member of the 10 Bears at Morgan State, and Kyle wore the same number as his dad to honor him, and then took it to a whole new level. He's an incredible ambassador for the sport, committed to increasing its inclusivity, and he's a youth role model with his mentorship of up-and-coming players." Authenticity and character, two traits that Harrison displays in spades, are incredibly important to the AXIA Time brand, where Kanaras takes "putting the customer experience first" to new levels.

"AXIA Time goes above and beyond in every aspect. The entire journey was great and made for a very special experience." – customer, Mark T.

Ultra-Custom Timepieces for Some of Life's Greatest Achievements

All AXIA Timepieces are designed in the US and handcrafted in Switzerland by master watchmakers. What sets AXIA Time apart from other watch companies is the ultra-custom designs it makes to celebrate major triumphs and achievements. To date, AXIA Time has created commemorative timepieces for several championship teams and individual awards, such as college lacrosse and football division and national championship teams, the College Football Playoffs, Tewaaraton, Lacrosse All American, National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and the Naismith, just to name a few.

Kyle Harrison first became intrigued with AXIA Time after noticing the brand at major lacrosse events, like the Tewaaraton and USA Lacrosse. "I met John multiple times before we got to this place. As I got to understand his story, and as a fellow entrepreneur and someone who's a grinder, it just came together. I gravitate to people who are the same. And John is a worker. He has put his heart and soul into building this business. And when you hear the story of how he's done it firsthand from him, you can't help but want to be a part of it."

Harrison sparked right to the idea of a commemorative timepiece. "When I think about AXIA Time and the brand," he says, "I think about my teammates, and the memorable things that happened in my life. You think about winning a championship. You think about graduating. You think about being a senior and moving on. All these milestones you hit throughout your career. Typically, you get a ring, sometimes you get a plaque, 2 things you really aren't going to use much. But a watch to commemorate that moment and bring those memories back? You'll wear this watch."

As part of his courtship of Harrison, Kanaras gifted him a Tewaaraton timepiece. "What's so cool about this," says Harrison, is you have the Tewaaraton logo right where the AXIA one would be. But then you take it a step further, and I won the Tewaaraton back in 2005, so I got my name in here, and I got a 2005 Tewaaraton award winner watch. That's cool. There's one of these, and it's right here."

"I've always loved watches. And these watches are a badge of honor, something you'll be proud of, because you and your team, the only people who will have that specific watch, are people who won that specific championship. And I think that's what makes it special." – Kyle Harrison

Ever since seeing Kyle Harrison wearing a vintage Rolex on the cover of Inside Lacrosse back in 2018 when he launched AXIA Time, John Kanaras has been interested in exploring a partnership with Kyle. "Someone who has a watch like that definitely has a story to tell about it (it was a birthday gift from his wife). At that moment, I knew I had to work with him someday. I couldn't be more thrilled that someday is today."

About AXIA Time

AXIA Time, established 2018, creates custom Swiss made automatic timepieces that commemorate some of life's greatest achievements. AXIA time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to a second Ivy League Championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch that, while it held great sentimental value, it didn't measure up to the memories it represented. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would match the essence of the university he attended and his memories from that time. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself. AXIA (ahx-EE-ah) means value/worth in Greek and is at the heart of the company's mission: to exceed expectations in everything they do. From the designs and quality of the components they use, to the purchase experience of their customers, their intention is to treat people exactly the way they would want to be treated. Maybe better.

