AXIA Time partners with Zach Edey and the Naismith Awards, to commemorate Edey's back-to-back Naismith Trophy Honors in a limited-edition timepiece

In making this ultra-custom timepiece available to all, Zach Edey seeks to share this moment with his supporters and the Boilermakers community.

WARREN, N.J., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXIA Time maker of Swiss made automatic (self-winding) watches that commemorate life's greatest achievements, announces a new limited-edition timepiece designed to celebrate Zach Edey's back-to-back Naismith Trophy Honors, one of the greatest players in Purdue basketball history.

"Each aspect of the watch represents all who helped me on my journey: teammates, coaches, family, friends and fans," says Edey. Post this Zach Edey partners with AXIA Time, the Official Timepiece of the Naismith Award, to create a limited-edition Purdue x Naismith timepiece for Boilermaker fans to share these honors, and this moment in time, with him.

"Zach's accomplishments on the court the past two seasons have been remarkable, putting him in elite company in terms of Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy repeat winners," said Eric Oberman, president of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, the nonprofit organization that manages the Naismith Awards. "It seems only fitting that he is involved in this timepiece to mark this moment."

As one of only three men ever to win multiple Naismith Trophies, symbolizing the most outstanding college basketball player in the country, Zach Edey has etched his place in college basketball history. For Zach Edey, these achievements wouldn't have been possible without the collaboration of his team and support of his coaches, family, and all the Purdue fans.

Honoring Zach's number 15, this timepiece is limited to only 150 pieces, and will come with a Wood Display Box autographed by Zach Edey.

The design of the timepiece focuses on the logos and colors of Purdue and Naismith with additional details that make it extra special for the Boilermaker faithful: A chapter ring that reads "15 BACK TO BACK" around the hour marks, the Naismith player icon embossed on the crown, and the Motion P on the steel bracelet buckle. But for Zach, two of his favorite details are the Maple leaf on the rotor, honoring his Canadian heritage, and the repeating pattern of the Naismith player icon on the dial.

These limited edition timepieces will be available exclusively on the Purdue NIL store for the first 48 hours. Beginning May 10 at 11am CDT, fans can also find them at axiatime.com.

For John Kanaras, Founder of AXIA Time, working with Zach Edey on the design of this timepiece has been a heartwarming experience. "As the Official Timepiece of the Naismith Award, I've had the pleasure to present two watches to Zach," says Kanaras. "What has impressed me the most about Zach, in addition to his elite athleticism, is his sense of gratitude and modesty. You don't find many like him at his level."

ABOUT AXIA TIME

AXIA Time, established 2018, creates custom Swiss made automatic timepieces that commemorate some of life's greatest achievements. AXIA time was born out of founder John Kanaras' love of horology and his alma mater. After helping to lead the 1988 Penn Quakers to a second Lacrosse Ivy League Championship in two years, the University gifted each player a championship watch that, while it held great sentimental value, didn't measure up to the memories it represented. For 30 years he looked for a watch of quality and design that would match the essence of the university he attended and his memories from that time. When he couldn't find what he was looking for, he built it himself. AXIA (ahx-EE-ah) means value/worth in Greek and is at the heart of the company's mission: to exceed expectations in everything they do. From the designs and quality of the components they use, to the purchase experience of their customers, their intention is to treat people exactly the way they would want to be treated. Maybe better.

ABOUT THE ATLANTA TIPOFF CLUB

Founded during the 1956-57 season, the Atlanta Tipoff Club is committed to promoting the game of basketball and recognizing the outstanding accomplishments of those who make the game so exciting. The Atlanta Tipoff Club administers the Naismith Awards, the most prestigious national honors in all of college and high school basketball. Named in honor of Dr. James Naismith, inventor of the game of basketball, the family of Naismith Awards annually recognizes the most outstanding men's and women's college and high school basketball players and coaches. Other Naismith Awards are presented to the men's and women's college basketball defensive players of the year, as well as lifetime achievement awards to basketball officials and outstanding contributors to the game. UCLA's Lew Alcindor received the first Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy in 1969, while the late Anne Donovan (Old Dominion) was the inaugural women's recipient in 1983. Corporate partners of the Naismith Awards include AXIA Time, Jersey Mike's and Werner Ladder.

