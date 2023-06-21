Axiad and ESG Survey: 82% of Respondents Indicate Passwordless Authentication is a Top Five Priority

Independent Survey Also Finds 86% of Respondents Think Passwordless Will Have a Positive Impact on Their Help Desks and IT Support Teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced the results of its Passwordless Authentication survey fielded by Enterprise Research Group (ERG), a full-service market research company. The purpose of the survey was to gain insight into the top authentication challenges, user experiences and attitudes with modern authentication, and to determine organizational desires to address authentication challenges with phishing-resistant passwordless authentication.

More than 375 respondents, including developers, IT and cybersecurity professionals from mid-market to large enterprises across industry verticals such as financial, manufacturing, technology, communications, media and others, from both the U.S. and Canada were surveyed.

The top-five data points from the survey include:

92% of respondents are concerned about compromised credentials because of phishing or social engineering attacks , which points to the recent rise and success of both these attack vectors.

, which points to the recent rise and success of both these attack vectors. 59% are confident that compromised accounts or credentials have led to a successful cyber-attack over the last 12 months , which indicates the growing concern about the general security of credentials and the vulnerability of those credentials to execute cyber-attacks.

, which indicates the growing concern about the general security of credentials and the vulnerability of those credentials to execute cyber-attacks. 82% say moving to passwordless authentication is in their top five priorities , implying respondents know that passwords are at the root of the problem when it comes to data breaches.

, implying respondents know that passwords are at the root of the problem when it comes to data breaches. 85% say they are moving to passwordless authentication in the next 12-24 months , suggesting that the death of passwords is inevitable for many organizations.

, suggesting that the death of passwords is inevitable for many organizations. 86% say moving to passwordless authentication will have a positive impact on their help desks and IT support teams, which signifies additional cost-saving benefits to organizations by eliminating the time and money associated with password resets.

"The results of this survey make it crystal clear that the value of passwordless authentication is gaining traction in the marketplace as more and more organizations are being breached and realizing that password-based credentials just don't cut it anymore," said Yves Audebert, co-CEO of Axiad. "We're uniquely poised to help organizations execute passwordless strategies with Axiad Cloud, which provides enterprise-grade multi-factor authentication, phishing-resistant authentication and certificate-based authentication for IAM, among other features – all of which greatly improve security posture for our customers."

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure, and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy, and more.

