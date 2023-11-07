Axiad Joins the AWS Partner Network

New Relationship Signifies Company's Ongoing Commitment to Deliver Passwordless and Phishing-Resistant Authentication Capabilities on AWS

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad , a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced its Axiad Cloud product suite has successfully completed Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR), and the company has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The AWS FTR enables APN members to identify and remediate risks in their software or solutions. It also provides specific guidelines to adopt a subset of AWS best practices to reduce risks around security, reliability and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

The APN is a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market and sell customer offerings. As an APN member, Axiad joins a global network of 100,000 AWS Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals and deliver value to mutual customers.

"Undergoing the AWS FTR and joining the APN further validates our proven track record of delivering best-in-class passwordless and phishing-resistant authentication capabilities to customers across a variety of industries," said Karen Larson, vice president of technology and partnership strategy. "By leveraging the APN, Axiad will be able to connect with new customers and assist them on their passwordless journey, helping to improve their cybersecurity posture as well as support their overall business growth and digital transformation initiatives."

Axiad Cloud offers a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) , Phishing Resistant Authentication , Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA) for IAM , Passwordless Orchestration and PKI as a Service . It also supports the widest range of credentials in the market, including FIDO passkeys, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, mobile MFA, TPM and biometrics.

In addition to joining the APN, Axiad also recently announced its CBA for IAM product is now listed in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

