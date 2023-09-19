Axiad Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for User Authentication

Axiad Cloud Provides a Holistic Approach to Authentication, Helping Organizations Move to a Passwordless, Phishing-Resistant Future While Marrying Security with Productivity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced that Gartner named the company as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for User Authentication. 1 Axiad was recognized for its Axiad Cloud platform. According to Gartner, "This Market Guide focuses on user authentication, which provides credence in an identity claim for a person already known to an organization. It contrasts with identity verification,2 which uniquely provides credence in the claimed identities of 'strangers' (for example, to support customer onboarding or guest access)." Overall, the guide characterizes market direction, common use cases, and recommendations for the user authentication industry and vendors.

In the Market Guide, Gartner states, "Passwords remain a significant source of risk for organizations and of friction, frustration and fatigue for users and administrators, contrary to HCSD principles. IAM leaders will seek passwordless authentication methods, with FIDO2 methods dominating within the next three years." In addition, Gartner notes: "Attacks against incumbent multifactor authentication (MFA) methods are driving interest in phishing-resistant MFA and robust identity verification for credentialing and account recovery."

Focused On Passwordless and Phishing Resistance

An industry-leading platform, Axiad Cloud addresses these challenges by providing organization-wide passwordless orchestration to connect users and machines to data and applications from anywhere. This fully integrated passwordless approach helps organizations optimize their cybersecurity posture by becoming more phishing resistant – thus preventing ransomware attacks and account takeovers. It also offers an important balance between protection and usability, empowering end users to easily access what they need, when they need it, without compromising security.

"Organizations today are looking for solutions that can address authentication in a more complete, systematic manner, without introducing added end-user friction," said Yves Audebert, co-CEO of Axiad. "We believe that Axiad's recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for User Authentication validates our holistic approach to authentication, which provides our customers with all the key capabilities they need – including passwordless authentication, phishing resistance, MFA and more – to both empower end users and to solve today's most complex security challenges."

Optimized for Flexibility and Interoperability

Gartner's Market Guide also provides the following market recommendation: "Evaluate the benefits of using additional tools that can increase the reach of an AM tool's authentication capabilities, versus using additional authentication tools to address legacy and specialized needs." Axiad Cloud enables organizations to get the most value out of their existing technology investments by seamlessly integrating authentication capabilities across their entire environment without requiring upgrades, major modifications or replacement of current IAM ecosystems.

In addition, Axiad Cloud offers a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) , Phishing Resistant Authentication , Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM , Passwordless Orchestration and PKI as a Service . It also supports the widest range of credentials in the market, including FIDO passkeys, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, mobile MFA, TPM and biometrics.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

