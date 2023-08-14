Axiad Wins Gold Stevie® in 2023 International Business Awards®

Axiad Cloud's Integrated Authentication Platform Recognized in the Identity & Access Security Solution Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad, a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced its Axiad Cloud platform was named a Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Identity & Access Security Solution category in The 20th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2023 IBAs received entries from organizations in 61 nations and territories. In fact, more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 230 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"Axiad Cloud allows our customers to seamlessly move to a passwordless future with a holistic approach to authentication that eliminates the friction and risk of other fragmented solutions," said Yves Audebert, co-CEO of Axiad. "This recognition by the International Business Awards highlights how critical it is for organizations to fortify their existing IAM investments with enterprise-grade passwordless and phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication capabilities to help better secure them against today's ever evolving threat landscape."

An industry-leading platform, Axiad Cloud offers a full suite of modular, passwordless authentication capabilities to dramatically and efficiently improve organizations' security posture and empower end-users. The platform provides five core offerings, including Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Phishing-Resistant Authentication, Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM, Passwordless Orchestration and PKI as a Service.

"Nominations to the IBAs get better every year, and this year's class of Stevie winners is the most impressive yet," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "The winners have demonstrated that their organizations have set and achieved lofty goals. We congratulate them on their recognized achievements and look forward to celebrating them on stage in Rome on October 13, 2023."

In addition to winning a Gold Stevie Award, Axiad Cloud also recently won a Fortress Cybersecurity Award and was named a two-time winner in the 11th annual Global Infosec Awards – earning the top spot in both the Most Innovative Passwordless Authentication and Most Innovative Phishing-Resistant MFA categories.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

