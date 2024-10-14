Axiado and Jabil Collaborate to Deliver AI-Driven, Hardware-Anchored Platform Security and OCP-Compliant Server Solutions

Collaboration Showcased at the 2024 OCP Global Summit to Deliver AMD and Intel-Based Server Platforms for Enhanced Cloud Security

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit – Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company and Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a global manufacturing solutions provider, today announced their collaboration to develop AI-driven cybersecurity and Open Compute Project (OCP) compliant server solutions. The joint solutions, to be demonstrated during the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, will offer data centers and cloud service providers with scalable, secure, and customizable server platforms that leverage AMD and Intel architectures for unmatched flexibility and performance.

"The combined strengths of Axiado's AI-driven security technologies and Jabil's expertise in high-performance server design offer powerful options for today's cloud and enterprise environments," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "Our collaboration will enable customers to benefit from robust, hardware-anchored security integrated into modular, future-proof server platforms compliant with OCP standards."

Key Collaboration Highlights

Choice of AMD and Intel Architectures for Maximum Flexibility - Axiado and Jabil's collaboration provides cloud and enterprise customers with a choice of AMD 5th Generation EPYC™ Zen5 or Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. These platforms are designed to meet the highest performance, scalability, and security demands for data-intensive applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), FinTech, and large-scale cloud infrastructures. The processor options enable customers to select the optimal solution based on their specific workload requirements, ensuring maximum flexibility and efficiency.

- Axiado and Jabil's collaboration provides cloud and enterprise customers with a choice of AMD 5th Generation EPYC™ Zen5 or Intel® Xeon® 6 processors. These platforms are designed to meet the highest performance, scalability, and security demands for data-intensive applications such as AI, high-performance computing (HPC), FinTech, and large-scale cloud infrastructures. The processor options enable customers to select the optimal solution based on their specific workload requirements, ensuring maximum flexibility and efficiency. Customizable, Future-Proof Solutions - The collaboration focuses on delivering customizable server platforms that feature Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Units (TCUs), integrating AI-driven real-time threat detection with precision control over platform security. The servers also support Data Center Modular Hardware Systems (DC-MHS) and Data Center-ready Secure Control Module (DC-SCM v2.0), enabling interoperability and future-proofing for multiple generations. Jabil's custom BIOS and BMC technologies provide further configuration flexibility, allowing enterprises to fine-tune systems to achieve higher performance and robust security across diverse environments.

- The collaboration focuses on delivering customizable server platforms that feature Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Units (TCUs), integrating AI-driven real-time threat detection with precision control over platform security. The servers also support Data Center Modular Hardware Systems (DC-MHS) and Data Center-ready Secure Control Module (DC-SCM v2.0), enabling interoperability and future-proofing for multiple generations. Jabil's custom BIOS and BMC technologies provide further configuration flexibility, allowing enterprises to fine-tune systems to achieve higher performance and robust security across diverse environments. OCP-Compliant for Scalable, Sustainable Data Centers - Leveraging OCP-compliant server designs, the Axiado-Jabil collaboration aims to create scalable, energy-efficient solutions for the next generation of data centers. These platforms are built to handle the rigorous demands of today's hyperscale cloud environments while offering the energy efficiency and sustainability benefits of OCP's open-source standards. Axiado's AI-driven security embedded in these servers ensures that data centers are secure, agile, and ready for future challenges.

"Our collaboration with Axiado will deliver secure, OCP-compliant server platforms that provide customers with the flexibility to choose AMD or Intel architectures," said Chad Dubroca, Vice President Cloud and Enterprise Products at Jabil. "Together, we're creating customizable, next-generation server platforms that address the evolving demands of cloud infrastructure while prioritizing security and sustainability."

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

2024 OCP Global Summit Demonstration

During the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Axiado and Jabil will demonstrate server solutions, featuring live demos of AI-driven platform security innovations integrated into both AMD- and Intel-powered platforms. These solutions will highlight the advanced security, flexibility, and energy efficiency benefits that the partnership can bring to data center infrastructures worldwide. Attendees will be able to interact with the server platforms and gain insights into how Axiado and Jabil are leading the future of cloud and data center security.

About Axiado

Axiado is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

