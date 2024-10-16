Axiado and Pegatron Partner to Elevate Platform Security for High-Performance Servers

Collaboration to be Showcased at the 2024 OCP Global Summit with Live Demos of Axiado's Security Module on Pegatron's High-Performance Servers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit – Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and Pegatron Corporation, a globally recognized electronics and manufacturing service (EMS+) provider, today announced their collaboration to deliver enhanced platform security solutions for Pegatron's high-performance servers. The companies will showcase live demonstrations of their solutions at the 2024 OCP Global Summit in San Jose, Oct. 15-17, providing attendees with a firsthand look at how they are shaping the future of platform security and AI-driven infrastructure.

The technology collaboration integrates Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with -Pegatron's Rack-scale AI Server RA4401-72N1, built with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system architecture for large-scale LLM training and inference capabilities. These versatile solutions support high-performance computing and storage applications, compliant with DC-MHS specifications (including support for DC-SCM module and OCP 3.0 NIC) and are built to meet the evolving needs of modern data centers. Axiado's TCU provides AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security, enhancing Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities for real-time, pre-emptive threat detection ensuring a streamlined and secure operation.

"Integrating Axiado's AI-driven TCU with Pegatron's high-performance servers elevates platform security, making them ideal for modern data centers and network environments," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "By embedding key security components like BMC, RoT, and TPM into Pegatron's servers, we are providing a comprehensive solution that ensures critical infrastructure is secured while optimizing performance."

Partnership Highlights at 2024 OCP Global Summit

Enhanced Security for AI and Telecom Networks: Pegatron's Rack-scale AI Server solutions (RA4401-72N1) built with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system architecture, will integrate Axiado's TCU technology, delivering real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and comprehensive platform security. These systems are compliant with DC-MHS specifications and support DC-SCM modules and OCP 3.0 NIC, ensuring robust security for data centers, AI-driven workloads, and telecom infrastructures.

Demonstrating Advanced AI Security: Axiado and Pegatron will demonstrate the deployment of Axiado's TCU technology on Pegatron's Rack-scale AI Server solutions (RA4401-72N1) built with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 system architecture , showcasing how the TCU enhances platform security for AI-driven data centers and telecom networks. The demonstration will highlight how Pegatron's scalable platforms combined with Axiado's AI-enhanced cybersecurity provide secure, high-performance computing environments for enterprises.

Customizable, Future-Proof Server Architecture: The collaboration emphasizes Pegatron's commitment to delivering flexible, future-proof server designs, supporting both 19-inch and 21-inch rack options and offering liquid or air-cooling options. By integrating Axiado's TCU, these platforms ensure secure and energy-efficient environments, positioning Pegatron and Axiado at the forefront of secure AI infrastructure and high-efficiency computing.

"Partnering with Axiado allows Pegatron to deliver hardware-anchored, AI-driven security solutions tailored for high-performance AI and computing environments," said May Wang, Vice President of Pegatron Corporation. "Together, we are setting a new standard for secure, scalable computing that meets the evolving needs of data centers and telecom networks."

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

OCP Global Summit 2024 Demonstration

During the 2024 OCP Global Summit, Axiado and Pegatron will host live demonstrations of Axiado's TCU technology installed on Pegatron's Rack-scale AI Server solutions (RA4401-72N1). These demonstrations will highlight how AI-driven threat detection, BMC, RoT, and TPM integration, and real-time mitigation come together to provide robust security and enhanced performance for next-generation data centers and telecom infrastructures. Visit Axiado at booth A49 and Pegatron at booth A14 to explore these advanced platforms in action.

About Pegatron

Pegatron Corporation (hereafter referred to as "Pegatron") was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, Pegatron is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs. Drawing on accumulated experience in server design and manufacturing, Pegatron now focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers. Learn more at PEGATRON SVR (svr.pegatroncorp.com)

About Axiado

Axiado is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

