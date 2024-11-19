Axiado and Pegatron Partner to Elevate Platform Security on NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip in NVL72 Racks at SC24

Combined Solution Addresses Critical Challenges in Performance, Sustainability, and Resiliency for AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Supercomputing 2024 – Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, and Pegatron Corporation, a globally recognized electronics and manufacturing service (EMS+) provider, today announced their collaboration to deliver enhanced security and energy-efficient solutions on the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip (NVL72) and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip series.

The companies will showcase live solution demonstrations at the Supercomputing 2024 (SC24) in Atlanta, Nov. 17-22, offering attendees an in-depth look at how Axiado and Pegatron are advancing security and sustainable net-zero computing for next-generation AI data centers.

The collaboration integrates Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) with the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip series for high-performance computing environments. In addition to enabling platform security, Axiado's Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) embedded within the TCU optimizes thermal efficiency, supporting both air-cooled and liquid-cooled configurations to meet the rigorous power and cooling demands of AI-driven data centers.

"The NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell platform paired with Axiado's AI-driven TCU technology is transforming the landscape of secure, energy-efficient data centers," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "By embedding advanced security and thermal management capabilities directly into the hardware, we're delivering solutions that address critical challenges in performance, sustainability, and resiliency for AI infrastructure."

Key Collaboration Highlights at SC24

Enhanced Security for AI-Driven Computing : Pegatron's GB200 (Carlo) and MGX 2U GH200 (Jimbo) platforms integrate Axiado's TCU technology, providing real-time, pre-emptive threat detection, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities. This comprehensive security approach ensures robust protection against cyber threats for data centers running high-performance AI workloads.





: Pegatron's GB200 (Carlo) and MGX 2U GH200 (Jimbo) platforms integrate Axiado's TCU technology, providing real-time, pre-emptive threat detection, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities. This comprehensive security approach ensures robust protection against cyber threats for data centers running high-performance AI workloads. Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) : Axiado's DTM technology, embedded in the Axiado TCU, uses AI-driven predictive capabilities to manage and adjust cooling systems based on real-time data, optimizing both air-cooled and liquid-cooled environments. This feature enhances performance per watt, supporting carbon-neutral goals for sustainable data center operations.





: Axiado's DTM technology, embedded in the Axiado TCU, uses AI-driven predictive capabilities to manage and adjust cooling systems based on real-time data, optimizing both air-cooled and liquid-cooled environments. This feature enhances performance per watt, supporting carbon-neutral goals for sustainable data center operations. Future-Ready, Scalable Server Architecture: Pegatron's GB200 and GH200 platforms are designed for flexibility, supporting modular configurations and meeting the evolving demands of hyperscale data centers and AI workloads. With Axiado's integrated TCU, these platforms provide a future-proof solution, ensuring security, performance, and energy efficiency as industry standards evolve.

"By partnering with Axiado, Pegatron is advancing the security and energy efficiency of our high-performance servers," said May Wang, Vice President of Pegatron Corporation. "Our Pegratron system with the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip series highlights how integrated, AI-driven security and thermal management technology can deliver a new standard of resilience and sustainability for the next generation of AI data centers."

Supercomputing 2024 Demonstration

During SC24, Axiado and Pegatron will demonstrate the NVIDIA GB200 Grace Blackwell and NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip series, featuring integrated TCU and DTM technology. This live demo will showcase how AI-driven threat detection and real-time thermal optimization work together to secure and sustain high-performance AI infrastructures. Visit Axiado at booth 2100 and Pegatron at booth 403 during SC24 to learn more about these advanced solutions for AI-driven data centers.

About Pegatron

PEGATRON Corporation (hereafter referred to as "PEGATRON") was founded on January 1, 2008. With abundant product development experience and vertically integrated manufacturing, Pegatron is committed to providing clients with innovative design, systematic production and manufacturing service to comprehensively and efficiently satisfy all our customers' needs. Drawing on accumulated experience in server design and manufacturing, Pegatron now focuses on developing a variety of state-of-the-art servers that meet the requirements of present and future Cloud Service Providers' data centers, as well as enterprise-grade data centers. Learn more at svr.pegatroncorp.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Axiado

Axiado is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiado