Axiado and Wiwynn Forge Alliance to Pioneer Cutting-Edge OCP Recognized Servers

Initial Collaboration Project Features Wiwynn's OCP Accepted™ Yosemite V3-Based Server Platform Powered by Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 2023 OCP Global SummitAxiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware cybersecurity company, and Wiwynn, a leading cloud IT infrastructure provider that designs and manufactures advanced server and storage solutions for data centers, today unveiled their partnership to revolutionize the landscape of server technology. This collaboration opens the door to a new era in data center security by developing servers powered by Axiado's innovative Trusted Control/Compute Units (TCUs).

"Platforms such as Wiwynn's OCP Accepted™ Yosemite V3, a high-density, multi-sled system, provide a launching pad for players that seek to innovate and leverage the momentum behind highly modular systems that are essential to meet changing workload requirements," said Bijan Nowroozi, CTO of OCP. "Wiwynn and Axiado jointly push the boundary with new features in platform security based on an approved OCP specification."

Leveraging the Open Compute Project's (OCP) open-source multi-node "Yosemite V3" server specification, the collaboration aims to develop a groundbreaking solution that combines the strengths of both companies. The forthcoming TCU-based servers will not only leverage the capabilities of the preexisting service platform but also contribute to the seamless and efficient management of data centers with its integrated platform root of trust (PRoT) and hardware-anchored, AI-driven platform security. The partnership signifies a convergence of security and performance to address the evolving needs of the cloud service provider (CSP) industry.

Axiado's TCUs incorporate a blend of AI, data collection, and software within a compact, power-efficient system-on-chip (SoC). This single-chip solution includes real-time and proactive AI capabilities for preemptive threat detection and comprehensive protection through a dedicated coprocessor. It also seamlessly integrates the root of trust (RoT), baseboard management controller (BMC), trusted platform module (TPM), and complex programmable logic device (CPLD) functions.

"The collaboration between Wiwynn and Axiado signifies a critical leap forward for the cloud service provider and enterprise markets," said Steven Lu, Executive Vice President at Wiwynn, "This shift toward modular systems aligns perfectly with the industry's trajectory and reinforces Wiwynn's position as a Tier 1 player."

"The integration of Axiado's TCUs into Wiwynn's OCP-recognized servers opens doors to an architecture based upon OCP-approved specifications, enabled by hardware-anchored, AI-driven solutions," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO at Axiado. "By harnessing the capabilities of Axiado's TCUs, we're poised to streamline the deployment of next-generation systems crucial for the future of data centers."

As Wiwynn continues to embrace transformative solutions like Axiado's TCUs, the company's presence within the CSP market will be solidified, while concurrently expanding Axiado's reach across a global customer base.

OCP Summit 2023
Learn more about Axiado's and Wiwynn's joint venture at the OCP Summit 2023 on October 17-19, where the two companies will display live demos of platform security innovations. Engage with experts, gain insights into the future of data center security and performance, and explore how this collaboration is shaping the industry's trajectory toward a more secure and efficient computing landscape.

About Axiado
Axiado is a cybersecurity semiconductor company deploying a novel, AI-driven approach to platform security against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel and other cyberattacks in the growing ecosystem of cloud data centers, 5G networks and other disaggregated compute networks. The company is developing new class of processors called the trusted control/compute unit (TCU) that redefines security from the ground-up: its hardware-anchored and AI-driven security technologies include Secure Vault root-of-trust/cryptography core and per-platform Secure AI pre-emptive threat detection engine. Axiado is a San Jose based company with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats. For more information, go to axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wiwynn 
Wiwynn is an innovative cloud IT infrastructure provider of high-quality computing and storage products, plus rack solutions for leading data centers. We are committed to the vision of "unleash the power of digitalization; ignite the innovation of sustainability." The company aggressively invests in next-generation technologies to provide the best total cost of ownership (TCO), workload and energy-optimized IT solutions from cloud to edge.
For more information, please visit Wiwynn website, Facebook and Linkedin or contact [email protected]

