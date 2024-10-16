Axiado and WNC Collaborate to Showcase AI-Driven Platform Security Solution with Integrated TCU at OCP Global Summit 2024

Jointly Developed Solution Designed to Deliver Real-Time Preemptive Threat Detection for AI Computing, Data Centers and Telecom Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif. and TAIPEI, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, has joined forces with Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC), a premier provider of networking and communication solutions, today announced their collaboration to integrate Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) into WNC's WSS3682 Xeon D Edge AI Slim servers.

The two companies will jointly demonstrate their AI applications at the 2024 OCP Global Summit, providing attendees with a firsthand look at the platform's enhanced security capabilities for cloud service providers, telecom infrastructure, and enterprise data centers. The solution combines WNC's scalable, high-performance WSS3682 Edge AI Slim server platform, powered by an Intel Xeon D2796NT SoC, and Axiado's TCU to deliver real-time, hardware-anchored cybersecurity with AI-driven threat detection.

"Our collaboration with WNC aligns with Axiado's mission to secure the most complex data center and telecom environments," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "By embedding Axiado's TCU technology into WNC's Edge AI Slim servers, we are bringing real-time, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to the heart of network infrastructure, ensuring both performance and security at scale."

Key Collaboration Highlights

Integrated TCU for AI-Driven Cybersecurity: The WNC WSS3682 server, equipped with Intel Xeon D2796NT SoC processor, will feature Axiado's TCU technology, delivering real-time, preemptive threat detection and comprehensive platform security. This integrated platform security solution ensures that cloud and telecom infrastructures are protected from cyberattacks, including ransomware, supply chain vulnerabilities, and side-channel threats.

Integrated TCU for AI-Driven Cybersecurity: The WNC WSS3682 server, equipped with Intel Xeon D2796NT SoC processor, will feature Axiado's TCU technology, delivering real-time, preemptive threat detection and comprehensive platform security. This integrated platform security solution ensures that cloud and telecom infrastructures are protected from cyberattacks, including ransomware, supply chain vulnerabilities, and side-channel threats.

Scalable, High-Performance Platform: With support for up to 512GB of DDR4 memory, 8x 10GbE SFP+ Ethernet interfaces, and Intel's AVX-512 AI accelerator, the WSS3682 Edge AI Slim server is designed to meet the demands of data-intensive AI applications. The addition of Axiado's TCU further enhances the platform's ability to provide secure, scalable performance for AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and telecom applications.

2024 OCP Global Summit Demo: Axiado and WNC will demonstrate the WSS3682 Edge AI Slim Server with Axiado's TCU DC-SCM 2.0 module. The jointly developed solution in Axiado's booth C49 showcases AI-enhanced platform security designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern cloud and telecom infrastructures. Attendees will experience live demonstrations of real-time threat detection and cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of hyperscale data centers and telecom service providers. In addition, WNC in booth will be showcasing WNC's 800G Ethernet Switches and Edge AI Slim Servers.

"The integration of Axiado's TCU technology with our Edge AI Slim Servers is a significant step toward offering secure, high-performance solutions for cloud and telecom networks," said David Tsai, VP and GM of WNC's Networking Business Group. "Together, we are providing our customers with cutting-edge platform security, ensuring that their critical infrastructure is safeguarded against the most sophisticated cyber threats."

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

About Axiado

Axiado is a San Jose, CA-based AI-driven cybersecurity company that has developed a novel, hardware-anchored approach to platform security, safeguarding against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks in the rapidly expanding cloud data center and 5G ecosystems. Axiado has developed a new class of processors called the Trusted Compute/control Unit (TCU) that combines AI, silicon, and software to deliver pre-emptive threat detection and real-time protection, setting a new standard in cybersecurity. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About WNC

Wistron NeWeb Corporation (WNC) is a leading network communications solutions provider headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, with annual revenue of US$ 3.6 billion. WNC has an R&D base in Taiwan, manufacturing facilities, and sales offices in Taiwan, Vietnam, China, the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan and Mexico, and a workforce of over 11,000 employees worldwide. WNC provides whole-range communications solutions covering 5G edge infrastructure, Wi-Fi 6/7, satellite broadband, automotive infotainment, automotive telematics, ADAS and high speed switches, SD-WAN solutions and 5G open RAN devices. Leveraging its expertise in antenna/RF design and system integration, WNC is a key supplier to networking brands, tier-1 telecom operators, automakers, and automotive electronics companies. For more information, please visit: www.wnc.com.tw

