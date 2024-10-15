Axiado Unveils AI-Driven Platform Security and Energy Efficiency Solutions at 2024 OCP Global Summit

Open Standards, Scalable Security, and Sustainable Solutions Empower AI Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit – Axiado Corporation, a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored platform security solutions company, today announced that it will showcase its Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) and Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) technologies at the Open Compute Project's 2024 OCP Global Summit. Axiado's cybersecurity solutions are designed to secure existing and next-generation AI data centers, 5G networks, and cloud infrastructures through open standards, scalability, and hardware-anchored, AI-driven and energy-efficient technologies. The OCP Global Summit will take place October 15-17, 2024, in San Jose, California.

"As the demand for AI infrastructure continues to surge, securing platforms and reducing energy use are critical challenges for data centers and service providers," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "At Axiado, we are pushing the boundaries of platform security and sustainability with AI-driven, hardware-anchored cybersecurity solutions that provide real-time threat detection, power efficiency, and robust protection for critical infrastructures. We're excited to demonstrate these advancements in collaboration with our partners at the OCP Global Summit."

As AI workloads become pervasive and continue to scale, platform security and energy consumption have become critical concerns. Axiado's AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, built on open standards like DC-SCM 2.0, provide seamless integration and interoperability for future-proof data centers. At this year's OCP Summit, Axiado will feature live demos of its TCU-powered security and DTM energy efficiency solutions, delivering industry-leading platform security and up to 50% energy savings in cooling costs.

Axiado's AI-Driven Security Solutions and Thermal Management Demos

Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU): Axiado's TCU integrates real-time pre-emptive threat detection, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities into a single hardware platform. This comprehensive solution protects AI data centers, 5G networks, and cloud infrastructures from ransomware, supply chain, and side-channel attacks. Axiado will showcase the TCU on multiple platforms, demonstrating its ability to secure data centers from the ground up.

Axiado's TCU integrates real-time pre-emptive threat detection, Baseboard Management Controller (BMC), Root of Trust (RoT), and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capabilities into a single hardware platform. This comprehensive solution protects AI data centers, 5G networks, and cloud infrastructures from ransomware, supply chain, and side-channel attacks. Axiado will showcase the TCU on multiple platforms, demonstrating its ability to secure data centers from the ground up. Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM): Axiado's DTM solution optimizes cooling in data centers by using AI and machine learning to adjust energy usage based on real-time workloads. The DTM system achieves up to 50% energy savings, significantly reducing operational costs and contributing to carbon-net zero emissions targets. Axiado's DTM is powered by its TCU and will be demonstrated in live settings to show how it reduces cooling energy consumption while maintaining optimal performance.

Axiado's DTM solution optimizes cooling in data centers by using AI and machine learning to adjust energy usage based on real-time workloads. The DTM system achieves up to 50% energy savings, significantly reducing operational costs and contributing to carbon-net zero emissions targets. Axiado's DTM is powered by its TCU and will be demonstrated in live settings to show how it reduces cooling energy consumption while maintaining optimal performance. Integration with OEM and ODM Partners: Axiado's partnerships with Pegatron, VVDN, WNC, Jabil, AMI, and Gigabyte highlight the scalability and versatility of its TCU and DTM solutions. These collaborations, focusing on server technologies, network switches, and storage systems, will demonstrate how Axiado's TCU and DTM integrate seamlessly with partner platforms to enhance security and efficiency in data centers. Attendees will experience firsthand how these partnerships bring enhanced platform security and energy optimization to demanding, real-world applications.

OCP Summit Demonstrations

Axiado booth C49 will showcase multiple demos highlighting Axiado's AI-driven, hardware anchored platform security solutions. Axiado booth will also showcase multiple demos showcasing joint solutions with our industry partners.

Axiado industry partners VVDN, Gigabyte, Pegatron, Jabil, AMI and WNC will showcase Axiado Platform solutions seamlessly integrated with their respective platform offerings.

Axiado partner Jabil will showcase the security features of the Axiado DC-SCM solution in the Innovation Village, Station #4 Server. Location: OCP Innovation Village



OCP Summit Presentations

Future Proof Your Platform Security with Axiado's Ai-Driven Cybersecurity Solutions

Date: Thursday, October 17 , 1:40 pm

Location: Expo Hall Session

Presenter: Girish Kulkarni, Head of Product Marketing, Axiado

OCP Summit 2024 News Highlights

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

Visit Axiado at Booth A49 and Partner Booths

Attendees are invited to visit Axiado at booth A49 to experience live demonstrations of its TCU-powered platform security and DTM energy efficiency solutions. Visit our partners Pegatron (Booth A14), WNC (Booth C25), and Gigabyte (Booth A26) and discover how Axiado's TCU and DTM technologies are integrated into high-performance servers and network solutions, showcasing its industry-leading security and sustainability solutions.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven platform security solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Axiado