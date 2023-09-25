Axiad's Certificate-Based Authentication for IAM Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Listing Provides Axiad Customers with a Simplified, Easy-to-Use Purchasing Process to Quickly Obtain CBA for IAM – Helping to Improve Their Overall Cybersecurity Posture

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiad , a leading provider of organization-wide passwordless orchestration, today announced its Certificate-Based Authentication (CBA) for Identity and Access Management (IAM) , which is part of the Axiad Cloud platform, is now listed in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Now, through AWS Marketplace, Axiad customers can benefit from a simplified and easy-to-use purchasing process to obtain Axiad CBA for IAM, ensuring fast time to value.

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines, and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. (PRNewsfoto/Axiad IDS, Inc.)

Axiad CBA for IAM allows organizations to amplify authentication capabilities that are often built into their existing IAM systems for an improved cybersecurity posture. In addition, CBA for IAM helps organizations achieve unified passwordless authentication since it can supplement multiple IAM ecosystems in a consolidated fashion, increase IT efficiencies and improve the end-user experience by reducing friction in a passwordless authentication model.

Hosted on AWS, Axiad provides a trusted, proven authentication solution that has been battle tested for more than a dozen years, and which is delivered as a cloud-based solution with 99.9% availability. Customers can also leverage AWS Professional Services to help configure, deploy and manage Axiad CBA for IAM. Additionally, Axiad supports and provides private offers – one-to-one sales negotiations – through AWS Marketplace to address customers' specific needs.

"With Axiad CBA for IAM, we're helping organizations fortify their existing IAM and AWS investments by adding enterprise-grade passwordless and phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) to what they already have for even-better protection," said Karen Larson, vice president of technology and partnership strategy. "In addition, the product not only provides a vastly improved user experience by eliminating the need for users to remember complex passwords, but it also offers material operational benefits by providing enhanced visibility and streamlined processes."

Axiad CBA for IAM delivers an additional layer of security by enabling users to present a digital certificate, validated by asymmetric cryptography, that is highly resistant to compromise throughout the environment. Organizations can create a more systematic approach to managing authenticators and credentials across their lifecycles, without changing how the system authenticates its end users. In addition, Axiad CBA for IAM simplifies formerly complex processes with unique capabilities, including self-service account recovery plus improved rollout and usage tracking of credentials.

Together, Axiad and AWS can help solve customers' security challenges and accelerate their journey to passwordless authentication. For more information about CBA for IAM, which can also be purchased directly through Axiad, read the datasheet and visit Axiad's listing in AWS Marketplace here.

About Axiad

Axiad delivers organization-wide passwordless orchestration to secure people, machines and interactions for enterprise and public sector organizations that must optimize their cybersecurity posture while navigating underlying IT complexity. The company's flagship product, Axiad Cloud, is a comprehensive, secure and integrated authentication platform that allows customers to move to a passwordless future without the friction and risk of fragmented solutions. Axiad supports the widest range of credentials in the industry including FIDO, mobile MFA, Windows Hello for Business, YubiKeys, smart cards, TPM and biometrics, and is trusted by public sector organizations and Fortune 500 companies across aerospace & defense, financial services, insurance, healthcare, oil & energy and more.

For more information visit axiad.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE Axiad IDS, Inc.