Axiom GRC accelerates North American expansion via acquisition of Canadian Assurance firm MHM

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA and ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiom GRC – leading international governance, risk and compliance platform – has announced the acquisition of its first Canadian-based GRC assurance firm, MHM. This acquisition enhances Axiom GRC's ability to deliver integrated compliance, assurance, and advisory solutions to clients across North America and globally.

Axiom GRC is a leading international platform offering comprehensive solutions to companies’ governance, risk & compliance needs. Speed Speed

MHM, based in Calgary and founded in 2020, specializes in cybersecurity audit framework solutions, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO270001, and ISO42001, delivering high-quality assurance services to SME and mid-market clients across North America.

The acquisition marks Axiom GRC's entry into Canada and builds on its continued North American expansion following the acquisitions of IS Partners in 2025 and AssurancePoint in January 2026. As part of the transaction, MHM will work in tandem with IS Partners, expanding Axiom's North American presence, adding an established Canadian assurance client base, and strengthening the firm's capabilities across SOC reporting, ISO certifications, cybersecurity risk, and compliance framework expertise in global markets.

Axiom operates a multidisciplinary compliance and risk platform spanning health & safety, HR compliance, environmental risk, cybersecurity, assurance, enterprise risk, eLearning, and supply chain compliance — pairing compliance technology with specialist advisory services.

MHM is Axiom's seventh acquisition since being backed by Inflexion, scale to serve ~30,000 clients globally.

Alex Dacre, CEO of Axiom GRC, said: "MHM provides meaningful scale to Axiom's North American presence in the GRC assurance market and creates real opportunity to accelerate growth across Canada and wider North America market. With MHM comes an experienced and engaged team of specialists, enabling us to continue building out the leading North American GRC assurance platform."

Mark Mandel, Founding Principal of MHM, added: "Becoming part of Axiom GRC and joining the IS Partners' team gives us the opportunity to expand the services we can offer our customers and broaden our reach into global markets. We were attracted to Axiom GRC because of our shared values, with quality and expertise at the core of everything we do, and with Axiom's support, we're confident in the value we can continue to deliver to our clients in this next chapter."

Across Axiom GRC's platform, clients benefit from the caliber and expertise of more than 1,500 highly qualified professionals. Their deep industry knowledge is unmatched, reflected in market-leading client success rates and 90%+ retention levels.

Axiom clients include large businesses like Walmart, Sony, L'Oreal, Bentley, and Shell Energy, public sector bodies including NHS England, and thousands of SMEs across all sectors.

About Axiom GRC

Axiom GRC is a leading international platform offering comprehensive solutions to companies' governance, risk & compliance needs. Axiom GRC offers over 50 compliance products, serving 30,000 clients and 2 million users globally. Powered by more than 1,500 specialist professionals, the platform spans health & safety, employment law, cyber security, GRC assurance, eLearning, regulatory intelligence and more, enabling businesses of all sizes to manage GRC responsibly and sustainably.

Find out more at axiomgrc.com

About MHM

Founded in 2020 by CEO Mark Mandel, MHM is a North America-based provider of SOC and ISO compliance assurance services. In 2023, Jose Costa joined the firm as Principal, helping expand MHM's ISO service offerings and strengthen its leadership team. MHM was the first Canadian organisation to be accredited to deliver ISO 42001. Headquartered in Calgary, MHM delivers specialized SOC and ISO advisory, readiness, and attestation solutions to clients across the United States and Canada.

Find out more at https://www.mhmcpa.ca/

About IS Partners

IS Partners, an Axiom GRC company, is a leading provider of IT compliance and risk advisory solutions. With more than 20 years of experience, IS Partners has guided companies across software, healthcare, fintech, telecom, the defense industrial base and more to turn complex regulatory requirements into a strategic advantage. Led by seasoned CPAs and cybersecurity experts, the firm delivers customized, technology-backed solutions that ensure rapid onboarding, precise control mapping and predictable outcomes. IS Partners specializes in compliance frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, CMMC, HITRUST, ISO 27001 and PCI DSS, empowering clients to strengthen their security posture and accelerate business growth.

Find out more at https://www.ispartnersllc.com/

SOURCE Axiom GRC