Axiom Partners with Onramper to Power Seamless DeFi Trading

With Onramper, Axiom users around the world can top up BNB and SOL with 130+ payment methods including Apple Pay and Venmo.

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper , the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, announced a partnership with Axiom , the Y Combinator-backed Solana-based trading platform, to deliver one of the fastest and most seamless trading experiences in DeFi. Through this integration, Axiom users worldwide can instantly top up BNB and SOL using more than 130 payment methods, including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Venmo, debit and credit cards, and localized options across 190 countries.

Axiom has quickly become one of the top trading platforms in the Solana ecosystem, offering access to memecoins, perpetuals, and yield strategies. In October 2025, the platform made history as the fastest crypto company to reach $300 million in revenue. Through its collaboration with Onramper, Axiom is offering users a simple, fast way to onboard and begin trading on Solana.

"Our job is to simplify the way users move from fiat into crypto," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "By offering a wide range of trusted, localized payment options, we ensure that users can onboard quickly and compliantly. We're thrilled to support Axiom as they scale the next generation of DeFi on Solana."

Onramper's network supports more than 130 payment methods and enables crypto purchases across 190+ countries. Its routing engine recommends the best available conversion in real-time, maximizing the chances of a successful transaction and helping users receive the most crypto for their fiat.

"We're delivering an onchain trading experience that is fast, global, and intuitive," said Henry Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Axiom. "Integrating Onramper strengthens that experience by giving users a reliable way to move from fiat to crypto and access onchain liquidity."

Onramper continues to lead the onramp aggregation space, connecting more than 30 global fiat gateways and supporting over 2,000 digital assets, driving greater accessibility and inclusivity across Web3.

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users of clients to buy 2000+ digital assets, in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods in 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands. To learn more about Onramper, visit www.onramper.com .

About Axiom

Axiom is a trading platform designed to be the only application you need to trade onchain. It offers a suite of integrations that allow users to trade the hottest assets, all in one place.

