HaHa Wallet Partners with Onramper to Expand Access to the Monad Ecosystem

Partnership follows Monad Mainnet launch to unlock global onboarding

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper , the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, today announced a strategic partnership with HaHa Wallet , next-generation, Monad-native crypto wallet, to broaden global accessibility for users engaging with Monad ecosystem.

Through the integration, HaHa Wallet users can now buy crypto using over 130 local payment methods across 190+ countries, benefiting from competitive rates and optimized fees. Following the launch of Monad's public Mainnet in November 2025, the partnership makes it easier for users worldwide to enter Monad and begin trading, bridging, and exploring dApps.

HaHa Wallet has quickly become a leading gateway into Monad, offering a fast, intuitive, and reward-driven user experience. With Onramper's global payments coverage and smart routing engine, users can move from fiat to crypto in just a few clicks and start interacting onchain.

"Realizing Monad's full potential depends on frictionless onboarding," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "Our partnership with HaHa Wallet brings trusted, localized payment access directly into the Monad ecosystem. Together, we're making it easier than ever for people everywhere to get started on Monad."

Monad's unique architecture enables parallel transaction execution, delivering faster speeds, quicker finality, and lower fees without sacrificing decentralization. Combined with Onramper's global payment infrastructure, HaHa Wallet provides users with a streamlined entry point into Monad's high-performance blockchain environment.

"Our focus is building the simplest possible entry point into the Monad Ecosystem," said Mu Li, founder of HaHa Wallet. "Integrating Onramper allows us to offer trusted local payment methods, helping users get onchain quickly and confidently, no matter where they are in the world."

Onramper continues to lead the onramp aggregation space, connecting more than 30 global fiat gateways and supporting over 2,000 digital assets, driving greater accessibility and inclusivity across Web3.

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users of clients to buy 2000+ digital assets, in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods in 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands. To learn more about Onramper, visit www.onramper.com .

‍About HaHa Wallet

HaHa Wallet is the Monad native, high performance smart wallet built to maximise how users earn and participate on chain. Purpose built for Monad's low latency, parallel execution environment, HaHa delivers lightning fast swaps, deep native integrations with Monad dApps and ecosystem campaigns, and seamless access to multiple EVM chains through a single non custodial experience. Users earn Karma for meaningful on chain activity, unlocking rewards, ecosystem access, and future HaHa token utility, positioning HaHa Wallet as the primary consumer gateway to Monad and a rewards driven hub for Web3 participation.

