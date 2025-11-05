Zengo Enters Partnership with Onramper to Unlock Global Crypto Access

Collaboration will power 130+ payment methods across LATAM, SEA, Africa, and more, simplifying fiat-to-crypto onboarding worldwide

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Onramper , the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator, today announced a partnership with Zengo Wallet , the most secure self-custodial cryptowallet trusted by millions, to expand global payment access for users.

Through this collaboration, Zengo users can now buy crypto through Onramper at the most competitive fees available, starting at just 2% for Zengo Pro users. The integration supports more than 130 local payment methods, streamlining purchases across key markets in Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

The partnership also enables a seamless onboarding flow for first-time users, while returning users are automatically directed back to their preferred payment providers–delivering a faster, more intuitive, and personalized experience.

"Access to crypto should not depend on where you live or which payment method you use," said Thijs Maas, CEO of Onramper. "By partnering with Zengo, we're removing the barriers that have limited participation in Web3, especially in regions with high demand but limited infrastructure. Together, we are making it easier for anyone, anywhere, to enter the crypto economy safely and efficiently."

This partnership reinforces Zengo's mission to make crypto ownership simple and secure, particularly in emerging markets where local payment coverage is key to adoption. By integrating Onramper's technology, Zengo users will enjoy smoother onboarding, lower fees, and a more consistent purchasing experience, whether they are new or returning customers.

"At Zengo, our goal is to provide secure and low-cost access to any type of digital asset for individuals and businesses," said Ouriel Ohayon, co-founder and CEO of Zengo. "Through our partnership with Onramper, we're expanding global access to crypto and stablecoins with a faster, cheaper, and wider selection of payment methods anywhere, anytime."

Integrating local payment methods across multiple regions has long been a complex and resource-heavy process for crypto platforms. Onramper's aggregation technology removes this barrier by unifying both global and local onramps within a single API, giving partners instant access to the world's most comprehensive fiat-to-crypto infrastructure.

Onramper continues to lead the onramp aggregation space, connecting more than 30 global fiat gateways and supporting over 2,000 digital assets in more than 190 countries, driving greater accessibility and inclusivity across Web3.

To learn more, please visit onramper.com and zengo.com .

About Onramper

Onramper is the leading fiat-to-crypto payments aggregator, providing a turnkey API-based solution for dynamically routing fiat-to-crypto onramp flows based on algorithms optimizing for conversion, fees and payment methods. Onramper's platform allows users of clients to buy 2000+ digital assets, in over 190 countries with over 130 payment methods in 120 currencies, with advanced routing options and unified analytics. The company is based in the Netherlands. To learn more about Onramper, visit www.onramper.com .

About Zengo Wallet

Zengo Wallet is the most secure self-custodial cryptowallet , trusted by over 2 million individuals and businesses in 180+ countries. Since 2018, no Zengo wallet has ever been hacked. Zengo Pro includes advanced features like Bitcoin Vaults, an inheritance-style feature, and now, heavily discounted fees on purchase. Powered by MPC cryptography, Zengo has no seed phrase vulnerability and is backed by Insight Partners, Tether, and other leading investors.

