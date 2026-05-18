Kroger Helps Customers Celebrate Memorial Day with Savings on Grilling Favorites and 4X Fuel Points Event

Retailer helps families honor the holiday and earn 4X fuel points on every dollar spent

CINCINNATI, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), America's grocer, today shared it is helping customers gather with friends and family this Memorial Day with grilling staples, seasonal favorites and the chance to earn 4X Fuel Points on every dollar spent with a digital coupon May 20-23. Whether customers are hosting the cookout or bringing a favorite side dish or dessert, Kroger offers affordable options to help families commemorate the holiday weekend.

Make it memorable with Kroger. Shop, save and earn 4X Fuel Points May 20-23.

"Memorial Day is a time for reflection, gratitude and gathering with the people who matter most," said Mary Ellen Adcock, executive vice president and chief merchant and marketing officer. "We're here to help customers honor the holiday weekend with fresh foods, affordable barbecue essentials and more fuel rewards that make it easier to spend time together."

A longtime supporter of service members and military families, Kroger is committed to providing opportunities that fit veterans' unique needs. In the last ten years, Kroger hired more than 50,000 veterans in stores, technology, logistics and more. The retailer is proud to be the largest cumulative donor to the United Service Organizations (USO) in the organization's 83-year history.

Holiday Fuel Savings:

Earn 4X Fuel Points on every dollar spent May 20-23 with a digital coupon.

Join Boost by Kroger Plus and earn 2X Fuel Points on purchases every day.

Earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on groceries every day.

Earn extra Fuel Points on select gift card purchases.

Earn 25 Fuel Points for every qualifying prescription filled at Kroger Family of Stores and earn 75 Fuel Points for every qualifying 90-day refill.*

Make it easy to gather this Memorial Day with Kroger's low prices on:

Grilling staples like Kroger Ground Beef (2.25 lb) for just $12, Ball Park Bun Length Hot Dogs for $5.99, Kroger Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns at $1.99 and Heritage Farm® chicken breasts for $2.89 per pound.

Fresh watermelon for as low as $4.99.

S'mores bundle with Hershey's Milk Chocolate, Jet Puffed Marshmallows and Honey Maid Graham Crackers for under $10.

Save $1 each when you buy five or more of barbecue necessities such as, Heinz Tomato Ketchup, French's Classic Yellow Mustard, Simple Truth® Mild Italian Chicken Sausage, Private Selection® Ice Cream, Reynolds Wrap Aluminum Foil, Solo® AnyDay Paper Plates and more!

$5 and under cookout completers like Kraft Singles American Cheese Slices, Private Selection® Brioche Buns, Bush's Original Baked Beans, Ball Park White Hot Dog Buns, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Red Tomatoes and Sargento® Sliced Cheese.

No matter how you shop, Kroger makes it easy. Customers can get these deals and more in store or Kroger.com, offering the same fresh items at the same low prices for pickup at a convenient store location or delivery in as little as 30 minutes. For even more convenience, Kroger's full product assortment is available on demand at DoorDash and Uber Eats marketplaces, shopped from your local store and delivered directly to your door.

*Prices and products may vary by geography. Discount and number of items vary by location.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an e-Commerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.