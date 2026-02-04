AxisCare Earns 2026 Best in KLAS Award

AxisCare has been named a market leader by KLAS Research in the Homecare: Personal Care Services & Private Duty Nursing category

WACO, Texas, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider in home care management software, today announced that it has been recognized by KLAS Research as the winner of the 2026 Best in KLAS in the Homecare: Personal Care Services & Private Duty Nursing Category.

Each year, KLAS Research recognizes software and service providers that demonstrate excellence in helping healthcare professionals deliver improved care outcomes. The Best in KLAS distinction represents the highest customer satisfaction within each market segment, based directly on provider and payer feedback collected throughout the year.

Best in KLAS award winners are determined through provider surveys and confidential interviews conducted by KLAS researchers throughout the year. To determine software vendors' overall performance and customer satisfaction, KLAS asks providers to evaluate vendors across six key categories: culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value. These validated insights ensure that every Best in KLAS award reflects genuine customer sentiment rather than vendor submissions or sponsored participation.

This recognition reinforces AxisCare's longstanding commitment to empowering home care agencies with intuitive, reliable, and scalable technology designed to streamline operations, enhance caregiver performance, and improve client outcomes. AxisCare earned an overall score of 81.9 out of 100, placing it at the top of its category.

"Being awarded Best in KLAS is meaningful because it cannot be won through nominations or applications. It is earned through a rigorous, year-long evaluation based on real customers and real-world experiences. To have our customers stand behind AxisCare through that process is the highest honor we could receive. Their trust reinforces our commitment to building technology that truly makes a difference," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare.

"The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations. Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We're honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research.

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, and VA Billing, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

About KLAS Research: KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

