Strategic Investment by Frontier Growth Fuels AxisCare's Expansion in Home Care Technology

WACO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced continued expansion of its platform and service offerings through its strategic partnership with Frontier Growth, which made a minority investment in the company in March 2024. Over the past 22 months, the partnership has enabled AxisCare to accelerate product innovation, expand its service offerings, and strengthen its position as a technology partner for home care agencies focused on efficient growth while delivering exceptional care.

As part of Frontier's investment in AxisCare, Dave Pandullo and Chris Fountain joined the company's Board of Directors. Pandullo brings decades of investment experience in healthcare IT, and Fountain brings highly relevant operating experience, including leading franchise and post-acute care SaaS companies.

A key milestone in the partnership has been AxisCare's acquisition of a revenue cycle management company specializing in Medicaid and VA billing services for home care agencies. This acquisition strengthens AxisCare's ability to pair home care software with full-service billing support.

AxisCare has launched AxisCare Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to streamline workflows and reduce administrative burden across scheduling, documentation, compliance, and business analytics.

AxisCare has also continued to invest in enterprise capabilities to better support larger, multi-location organizations and agencies with multiple service lines. Recent enhancements include expanded functionality for enterprise operations and broader support for providers serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), including Person-Centered Plans, which helps agencies document individualized services more efficiently and support compliance with Medicaid and state funding requirements.

AxisCare has also invested in the talent needed to maintain its industry-leading customer satisfaction and recently earned recognition from G2, TrustRadius, the Cloud Awards, MedTech Breakthrough and Modern Healthcare – validating AxisCare's commitment to both customer success and employee excellence.

AxisCare now supports more than 3,900 home care agencies, with an estimated $8 billion in annual scheduled services managed through the platform.

"Two years ago, we partnered with Frontier because they understood our vision and shared our values," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "Together, we've made strategic moves – from acquiring billing capabilities to launching AI tools and expanding customer support – that directly address what home care agencies need most."

"AxisCare exemplifies the kind of purpose-driven, customer-obsessed vertical SaaS company we seek to partner with," said Dave Pandullo, Partner at Frontier Growth. "Over the past 22 months, the team has executed exceptionally well – making strategic acquisitions, launching innovative AI capabilities, and deepening their support infrastructure. They've demonstrated that you can grow aggressively while maintaining the customer-first culture that defines their brand. We're proud to support them as they continue building the future of home care."

About AxisCare As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

Founded in 1999, Frontier Growth is a growth equity investment firm based in Charlotte, North Carolina that specializes in partnering with founders of vertical SaaS companies to help them scale and reach new heights. By leveraging its deep experience helping growth-stage vertical SaaS companies scale to market leadership positions, Frontier provides tailored support and resources to help drive sustainable growth and scalability. Frontier's 'people-first' philosophy to investing is founded upon putting people before numbers – a belief that it's the people around the table collaborating together that make the difference in driving true innovation and growth. With over 15 years of experience investing in vertical SaaS, Frontier has completed more than 30 vertical SaaS investments since inception. Frontier typically makes initial equity investments of $5-30 million in mission critical vertical SaaS companies with $3-20 million of annual recurring revenue ("ARR") and +30% annual growth. For more information about Frontier, please visit www.frontiergrowth.com .

