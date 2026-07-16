AxisCare Expands Executive Leadership Team

As SVP of RCM, Chris will lead AxisCare's Revenue Cycle Management strategy and operations as the company continues to expand its RCM offerings for home care agencies nationwide. He brings extensive health tech and RCM leadership experience, including more than 12 years at CentralReach and most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer of Enterprise Health Solutions, Inc.

As SVP of Product, Sally will lead AxisCare's product strategy and roadmap as the company continues to expand its software platform for home care agencies. She brings more than 18 years of health tech product management experience, including 11 years at Phreesia and seven years at HealthStream.

"Chris and Sally are seasoned executives with a proven track record driving results in RCM and product innovation, respectively," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "As AI reshapes home care operations, Chris and Sally's expertise will help us continue delivering the innovation our customers need to work smarter, grow faster, and provide better care."

About AxisCare:

AxisCare is the leading all-in-one operating system for single and multi-location home care agencies, serving more than 4,500 providers across all 50 states and seven countries. Built for Private Pay, Skilled Care, IDD, Medicaid, and VA programs, AxisCare unifies scheduling, care delivery, compliance, billing, and revenue cycle management into a connected System of Action across every stage of care. Through automation, operational intelligence, and a suite of AI-powered capabilities, AxisCare helps agencies streamline operations, strengthen financial performance, accelerate growth, and stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional care in the home. For more information, visit axiscare.com.

SOURCE AxisCare