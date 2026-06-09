AxisCare Releases Independent Survey That Reveals Shift From AI Exploration to Adoption

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AxisCare

Jun 09, 2026, 07:30 ET

Independent survey of more than 400 home care leaders finds widespread confidence in AI as agencies focus on efficiency, profitability, and workforce support

WACO, Texas, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced findings from independent research on AI adoption across the home care industry. The survey of more than 400 home care industry leaders reveals that 91% are already using or planning to use AI for operations management – and 92% are confident it will deliver measurable value to their organizations.

The research highlights a broader transformation occurring across the home care industry as agencies increasingly turn to technology to address longstanding operational challenges. Rather than replacing human expertise, respondents view AI as a tool to augment staff capabilities, streamline workflows, and enable teams to focus more time on client care.

The survey found that agencies already using AI are seeing measurable impact:

  • Reduced costs through increased efficiencies (64%)
  • Improved strategic decision-making (59%)
  • Freed caregivers and staff to focus on care delivery (48%)

"This research confirms that home care has crossed a threshold. Agencies are adopting AI not as an experiment, but as a core part of how they run their business. Our focus is on delivering a System of Action – a single platform that doesn't just store information, but takes coordinated actions, executes intelligent workflows, and helps home care agencies achieve outcomes as a strategic operating advantage," said Todd Allen, CEO & Co-Founder of AxisCare.

Download the full report: The State of AI for Home Care Agencies: A 2026 Survey of Home Care Agency Leaders

About AxisCare:

AxisCare is the leading all-in-one operating system for single and multi-location home care agencies, serving more than 4,000 providers across all 50 states and seven countries. Built for Private Pay, Skilled Care, IDD, Medicaid, and VA programs, AxisCare unifies scheduling, care delivery, compliance, billing, and revenue cycle management into a connected System of Action across every stage of care. Through automation, operational intelligence, and a suite of AI-powered capabilities, AxisCare helps agencies streamline operations, strengthen financial performance, accelerate growth, and stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional care in the home. For more information, visit axiscare.com.  

SOURCE AxisCare

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