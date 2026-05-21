AxisCare Launches Skilled Care Solution for In-Home Clinical Services

AxisCare Skilled Care Empowers Home Care Providers to Deliver High-Quality Skilled Services With Confidence, Efficiency, & Compliance

WACO, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced the launch of its Skilled Care solution, a platform for managing in-home clinical services, including skilled nursing, physical therapy, and occupational therapy.

The new Skilled Care capabilities enable providers to seamlessly manage both clinical and non-clinical services within a unified platform, aimed at improving care coordination and supporting compliance with regulatory and payer requirements.

"We are excited to expand our service offerings to include skilled care. Providers are delivering increasingly complex care in the home, and they need technology that can support that reality," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare "This launch represents another step forward in building a true System of Action for home-based care, giving our users greater visibility, coordination, and operational confidence as they deliver exceptional care."

AxisCare's Skilled Care solution brings together all aspects of clinical service delivery into a single platform, with capabilities including:

Care Plans: Build and track personalized care plans tailored to each client's needs. Document progress, goals, and interventions that support compliance requirements.

Build and track personalized care plans tailored to each client's needs. Document progress, goals, and interventions that support compliance requirements. Plan of Care: Simplify CMS-485/487 form generation with existing client data, full certification period tracking, and securely store documents.

Simplify CMS-485/487 form generation with existing client data, full certification period tracking, and securely store documents. Practitioner Orders: Track orders from receipt through completion with full lifecycle visibility and a traceable audit trail of all written orders.

Track orders from receipt through completion with full lifecycle visibility and a traceable audit trail of all written orders. Visit Forms: Design and use structured visit forms at the point of care. Tie forms to scheduled visits to capture assessments, evaluations, and progress.

Design and use structured visit forms at the point of care. Tie forms to scheduled visits to capture assessments, evaluations, and progress. Vital Signs: Capture and validate vitals in the field with automatic timestamps, backed by a complete visit-by-visit record for clinical review.

Capture and validate vitals in the field with automatic timestamps, backed by a complete visit-by-visit record for clinical review. Wound Care: Document assessments, treatments, and healing progress for each site and visit to support continuity of care and standardization for wound management.

By centralizing clinical workflows, AxisCare helps providers reduce fragmentation, improve coordination across care teams, and maintain accuracy in reimbursement processes.

AxisCare Skilled Care is now available. To learn more, visit axiscare.com/skilled-care.

About AxisCare: AxisCare is the leading all-in-one operating system for single and multi-location home care agencies, serving more than 4,000 providers across all 50 states and seven countries. Built for Private Pay, Skilled Care, IDD, Medicaid, and VA programs, AxisCare unifies scheduling, care delivery, compliance, billing, and revenue cycle management into a connected System of Action across every stage of care. Through automation, operational intelligence, and a suite of AI-powered capabilities, AxisCare helps agencies streamline operations, strengthen financial performance, accelerate growth, and stay focused on what matters most: delivering exceptional care in the home. For more information visit axiscare.com.

SOURCE AxisCare