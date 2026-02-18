Recognized as the Number One-Rated Home Care Management Software in G2's Home Care Agency Management Category

WACO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, today announced it has been named to G2's 2026 Best Healthcare Software list. AxisCare is also recognized as the number-one-rated home care management software on G2, reflecting exceptional customer satisfaction, usability, and performance within the Home Care Agency Management category.

AxisCare Named to G2’s 2026 Best Healthcare Software List

This distinction is supported by AxisCare's strong performance in G2's Winter 2026 Reports, where the company earned 16 badges across key categories, including Momentum Leader, Leader for Small Business and Mid-Market, Most Implementable, Best Usability, Best Results, and Best Relationship. These recognitions highlight AxisCare's ability to deliver meaningful outcomes for home care agencies through intuitive technology, efficient implementation, and trusted customer partnerships.

G2's Best Healthcare Software list highlights top-performing solutions across the healthcare industry, based entirely on verified customer reviews. AxisCare's inclusion and top ranking underscore its continued focus on solving real operational challenges for home care agencies of all sizes, from single-location providers to large multi-location organizations.

"We're incredibly grateful to the agencies who take the time to share their feedback on G2," said Todd Allen, CEO of AxisCare. "Their insights directly shape how we build and improve AxisCare every day. Being recognized as the number-one-rated home care management software reinforces that listening to our customers and acting on their needs is what earns trust and drives real value for the agencies we serve."

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including AxisCare. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

About G2's Best Software Awards: G2's 2026 Best Software Awards feature dozens of award lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm. The results are based on G2's verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

