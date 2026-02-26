Headline: AxisCare Earns Two-Star Certification in The DaVinci Awards®

International Cloud Computing Awards Program Announces its Winners

WACO, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider in home care management software, today announced that it has been recognized in the latest round of The DaVinci Awards judging, earning a two-star certification in the area of 'Technology' for its home care software.

The DaVinci Awards is an international awards body that celebrates outstanding displays of innovation, or significant achievements, in the areas of business, technology, products, and lifestyle. Nominations are accepted on behalf of individuals, teams or departments, entire organizations, or specific products or services. The awards were launched in 2025, making AxisCare one of the world's first to secure one.

Entrants in the Technology segment of the awards were invited to showcase their breakthroughs in a broad range of areas, including advanced electronics, smart devices, AI, cybersecurity, internet services, networking, and data management.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from The DaVinci Awards. This award validates our commitment to solving real problems for home care agencies with technology that's both powerful and practical. As the home care industry continues to evolve, we remain focused on delivering software that helps our customers provide better care while managing their operations more efficiently. This two-star certification reflects not just our innovation, but the dedication of our entire team to excellence in a sector that truly matters," said John Atkinson, CTO & COO of AxisCare.

CEO and Founder of The DaVinci Awards, James Williams, said: "We're delighted to award AxisCare a DaVinci Award, in recognition of their excellent work in a challenging and demanding healthcare environment. The technology landscape is fiercely competitive. Lower barriers to entry across the sector have made acquiring, keeping, and growing customers and users harder than ever before. Two-star awards are reserved for nominees that go a little further in impressing our judges, and AxisCare is a deserving recipient."

The DaVinci Awards COO, Annabelle Whittall, added: "The DaVinci Awards judges were impressed by the clarity of the problem being addressed and the platform's practical, scalable execution across multiple states. AxisCare combines strong vertical focus with thoughtful system integration and compliance awareness. They have been awarded two-star status in recognition of its proven impact and differentiated execution."

About AxisCare: As the industry's leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and four countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and IDD, AxisCare's state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so agencies can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information visit axiscare.com.

About The DaVinci Awards®: The DaVinci Awards is an international online awards body recognizing outstanding feats of innovation, or achievements, in the fields of business, technology, products, and lifestyle & culture. Nominations are accepted all year around from individuals, teams, organizations, or products & services.

Nominations are judged by a global panel of experts in their fields, with winners earning either a 1-star, 2-star, or 3-star certification.

The awards were founded and operated by the team behind The Cloud Awards, an internationally renowned awards body which has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing since 2011.

