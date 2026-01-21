AxisPeak Capital, LLC, a Bender Equity Portfolio Company, Selects Input 1 to Power Launch of Next-generation Premium Finance Platform

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a leading provider of billing, payments, and premium finance technology and services, announced today that it has been selected by Bender Equity, LLC, a New York-area private investment firm, to support the launch and operations of its newest portfolio company, AxisPeak Capital, LLC, a premium finance company based in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

As a newly formed company, AxisPeak Capital is partnering with Input 1 for Premium Finance as a Service (PFaaS), Digital Payments, and access to additional financing infrastructure to help scale and support overflow opportunities. Through this comprehensive relationship, AxisPeak will be equipped with the technology, service, and compliance expertise needed to confidently enter the premium finance market.

"AxisPeak Capital brings strong financial acumen and long-term vision," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "Their team understands the opportunity within premium finance, and they've made a smart decision to rely on an operational partner with decades of experience. Our role is to deliver the full infrastructure they need to launch, operate, and grow with confidence."

Input 1 is also guiding AxisPeak through the licensing process and will support day-to-day administration. This allows AxisPeak's leadership to focus on strategy, relationships, and portfolio development.

"Premium finance is a natural extension of our investment focus. We started this platform to deliver a jaw-dropping customer experience, anchored in deep relationships and uncompromising execution-building a firm that people want to work for and clients want to work with," said Zachary Ross-Nash, Founder and CEO of AxisPeak Capital. "We wanted to move with thoughtful urgency, fusing institutional discipline with entrepreneurial speed. A partnership with Input 1 provides the infrastructure and insight needed to launch and operate at scale."

AxisPeak Capital is backed by Bender Equity, LLC, a private investment firm focused on early-stage and middle-market opportunities. Its expansion into premium finance underscores Bender Equity's interest in high-growth, underpenetrated sectors of the financial services industry.

About AxisPeak Capital, LLC

AxisPeak Capital is a premium finance company headquartered in Ridgewood, NJ. Backed by Bender Equity, LLC, and led by a team of seasoned investors, operators and veterans from the premium finance industry, the firm provides flexible financing solutions for insurance premiums across commercial and personal lines and has appetite for success in the premium finance industry. For more information, contact,[email protected] or visit www.axispeakcapital.com.

Backed by Operators. Built on Service. Designed for You.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions streamline billing, payments, and premium finance, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

