Input 1 Expands Longstanding Relationship with Cypress Premium Funding Through Integrated Payments Partnership

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Input 1, a provider of billing, payments, and premium finance technology for the insurance industry, today announced an expanded partnership with Cypress Premium Funding, a Southern California–based premium finance company focused on supporting insurance agencies and their policyholders. As part of this expansion, Cypress has adopted Input 1 Payments to replace its existing credit card processor, bringing payments directly into its existing Input 1 SaaS environment.

Input 1 expanded its partnership with Cypress Premium Funding, integrating payment capabilities into Cypress’ existing platform to support secure one-time and recurring transactions.

A long-time Input 1 client, Cypress utilizes the PBS platform to support its premium finance operations. In selecting Input 1 Payments, Cypress prioritized PCI and DSS Level 1 compliance, along with the ability to extend payment capabilities within the platform its team already relies on.

With Input 1 Payments in place, Cypress can now offer both one-time and recurring credit card payment options through a single, integrated experience designed to reduce manual steps and improve consistency across day-to-day operations.

"Our goal is to make it easier for customers to do business with us, without creating extra work for our team," said John Ratliff, Owner and CEO of Cypress Premium Funding. "Moving payments into the same platform we already use helps us stay consistent and efficient while giving customers more flexibility in how they pay."

The integrated payment capability allows Cypress to support recurring and one-time transactions across credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and the PayPal wallet, while maintaining strong security standards and reducing operational overhead.

"Cypress has been a trusted client for many years, so expanding our relationship in this way was a natural progression," said Chris Farfaras, EVP and CSO at Input 1. "By embedding payments directly into the platform they already rely on, we're helping strengthen the payment infrastructure they depend on every day and move forward with greater confidence as expectations continue to rise."

The partnership reflects a shared focus on building reliable, well-connected payment operations that support execution today while providing a stable foundation for what comes next.

About Cypress Premium Funding

Cypress Premium Funding is a premium finance company specializing in commercial insurance financing, providing flexible payment options to insurance agencies and their policyholders with a strong focus on service, security, and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.cypressfunding.com.

About Input 1

Input 1 is a leading provider of tech-enabled solutions for the insurance industry with a proven track record of successfully managing $16 billion in annual insurance premiums across platforms for over 2 million unique annual users. Input 1's solutions support reliable billing, payments, and premium finance operations, making insurance management efficient and hassle-free. For more information, please visit www.input1.com.

