AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) Wins 2023 Best ETF Launch Award

TARK provides investors a tool to express their bullish views on disruptive technology and innovation stocks

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today announcing that its AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) received the Best ETF Launch Award on November 13th at the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day.

TARK provides two times the return of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) for a single day and is designed to be a trading tool for investors who believe the bull thesis for disruptive tech innovation remains intact and that growth stock valuations have reached attractive levels. TARK is part of the family of AXS ETFs focused on a variety of exposures to the "Innovation Trade," which also includes the AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK), AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) and AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS).

"We're thrilled about this recognition for the TARK ETF and our broader disruptive innovation suite and we thank the judges for bestowing this honor," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "AXS was founded to 'democratize access' and approaches like those that power TARK, SARK, TSLQ, NVDS and our entire family of ETFs and mutual funds providing investors with access to investment tools they can find nowhere else."

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a key part of the agenda for Benzinga's annual Fintech Deal Day and showcase companies and executives who are propelling the fintech industry forward. The awards span more than 25 categories and are designed to recognize those professionals, firms, and solutions that are revolutionizing fintech and the broader financial services space. Benzinga assembles a seasoned group of judges, including Benzinga editorial staff, industry leaders and advisors in the space. Judges carefully vet and score all nominees on a range of topics, such as company background, accomplishments, successes and more. The applicant with the highest score in each category is then recognized as the award winner within their respective category.

For more information on AXS Investments and its full lineup of investor solutions, please visit: axsinvestments.com

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com

Important Risk Information: ETFs involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the ARK Innovation ETF's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the ARK Innovation ETF's performance increases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the ARK Innovation ETF loses more than 50% in one day.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of AXS funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.axsinvestments.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000379

SOURCE AXS Investments