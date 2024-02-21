AXS Investments Fund (LDVIX) Tracks the FTSE Venture Capital Index for Investors Seeking Exposure to VC Sector Returns

AXS renames its VC fund the AXS FTSE Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund (LDVIX)

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments , a leading provider of innovative ETFs and mutual funds for investing and trading, rebranded its AXS Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund (LDVIX) as the AXS FTSE Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund to align its name with the acquisition of its underlying index, TRVCI, by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

LDVIX seeks to provide investments results corresponding to the TRVCI, an index designed to track a value-weighted portfolio of the U.S. venture capital universe. The index, originally called the Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index, effectively tracks the funding rounds of private U.S. companies and replicates the sector's overall returns via a portfolio of publicly traded stocks. The TRVCI index was subsequently acquired by LSEG under its FTSE brand, while the methodology and venture capital data remained unchanged.

"AI is transforming so many industries, and VC-backed companies are at the forefront of incorporating these new technologies into their solutions," said Jeff Knupp, President of DSC Quantitative Group, LLC, whose firm created the methodology behind the TRVCI index in 2012. "These innovations have been fueling a frenzy of investment in early-stage private companies and our index seeks to capture the collective growth in value of this market, which has been out of reach of most investors."

The Venture Capital (VC) space, as represented by TRVCI, generated a strong 1-year return of 58.06% through February 14, 2024, and the AXS FTSE Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund grew by 57.08% over that period. For standardized performance information, see the fund's fact sheet .

The performance data quoted represents past performance and is no guarantee of future results.

AXS Investments empowers investors, advisors, traders and asset allocators to access distinctive exposures for investing and trading. It manages innovative, award-winning ETFs and mutual funds with differentiated approaches to growth, income, alternative and sustainable investing.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Mutual funds involve risk including possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses.

Mutual funds involve risks including the possible loss of principal. The Fund may invest in ETFs, ETNs and mutual funds, which are subject to investment advisory and other expenses, which will be indirectly paid by the Fund. ETFs, ETNs and mutual funds are subject to issuer, fixed income and risks specific to the Fund. Venture capital investments involve a greater degree of risk; as a result, the Fund's returns may experience greater volatility than the overall market. The Fund does not invest in venture capital funds nor does it invest directly in the company funded by venture capital funds. The Fund seeks to generate returns that mimic the aggregate returns of U.S. venture capital backed companies as measured by the FTSE Venture Capital Index (TRVCI). There is a risk that the Fund's return may not match or achieve a higher degree of correlation with the return of the TRVCI. Additionally, the TRVCI's return may not match or achieve a high degree of correlation with the return of the U.S. venture capital-based companies.

Investments in equity securities are subject to overall market risks. To the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in or significantly exposed to a particular sector, the Fund will be susceptible to loss due to adverse occurrences affecting that sector. Loss may result from the Fund's investments in derivatives. These instruments may be illiquid, difficult to value and leveraged so that small changes may produce disproportionate losses to the Fund. Over the counter derivatives, such as swaps, are also subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the other party in the transaction will not fulfill its contractual obligation.

In certain circumstances, it may be difficult for the Fund to purchase and sell particular derivative investments within a reasonable time at a fair price.

The AXS FTSE Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund (LDVIX) (the "Fund") has been developed solely by AXS Investments LLC. The Fund is not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group"). FTSE Russell is a trading name of certain of the LSE Group companies.

All rights in the FTSE Venture Capital Index (the "Index") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the Index. "FTSE®" "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®" and "The Yield Book®" are trademarks of the relevant LSE Group company and are used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The Index is calculated by or on behalf of London Stock Exchange Group plc or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the Index or (b) investment in or operation of the Fund. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the Fund or the suitability of the Index for the purpose to which it is being put AXS Investments LLC.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of AXS FTSE Venture Capital Return Tracker Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.axsinvestments.com . The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments.

