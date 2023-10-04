AXS Investments to Acquire Knowledge Leaders Capital, Adding Unique ETFs and Industry Pioneers to its Growing Team

News provided by

AXS Investments

04 Oct, 2023, 08:53 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is today announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Knowledge Leaders Capital (KLC), the firm that first identified "the Knowledge Effect" – the tendency of highly innovative companies to generate excess returns in the stock market – and created the first investment methodology designed to capture those excess returns.

As part of this transaction, AXS will be acquiring the Knowledge Leaders funds and key members of the KLC team will be joining AXS in senior roles, including KLC's CIO Steven Vannelli, CFA.

"This is an exciting day for us at AXS as we announce the latest in a long line of acquisitions that have expanded our product lineup, enhanced our talented investment team, and brought some of the most innovative and useful investment strategies in the market under one roof," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "Our entire business is built upon the promise of providing investors and advisors with access to unique, differentiated exposures, and what Steve and his team have built at Knowledge Leaders Capital certainly fits that bill. We're excited to welcome them to AXS and to educate the marketplace on the role that the Knowledge Effect can play in enhancing portfolio outcomes."

The Knowledge Leaders flagship strategy seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equities of highly innovative companies in the developed world. These companies, identified as Knowledge Leaders by the KLC team, possess deep reservoirs of intangible capital as a result of their history of investing in knowledge-intensive activities like research and development, brand development and employee education. The result is a portfolio designed to play a core role in providing exposure to developed world equities.

"When we first started these discussions with AXS, it quickly became clear how closely aligned our two firms are on topics like improving investor access to unique strategies and a focus on innovation," said KLC CEO, Steve Vannelli. "We have long recognized the AXS track record of leadership and success in the ETF space, its differentiated approach to fund marketing and distribution, and its aggressive growth plans. It's an exciting time in asset management, particularly in ETFs, and we are thrilled to be joining AXS on its continued journey to innovate as a game changer in the ETF space and beyond."

The announcement of the pending acquisition of KLC closely follows the AXS launch of the RINC ETF, a distinctive strategy designed to generate higher yields via real estate exposures, which itself joined a suite of alternative income offerings from AXS Investments that also includes innovative exposure to CLOs (AAA ETF), tactical income (TINIX) solutions, sustainable income (AXSKX), and more. On the equities side, AXS was first to market with its family of single-stock inverse and leveraged ETFs, several ETFs through which investors can express their views on the "innovation trade," a number of sustainability-focused strategies and much more.

For more information on AXS Investments and their full lineup of investor solutions, please visit: axsinvestments.com.

About AXS Investments
AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

You could lose money by investing in the Funds. There can be no assurance that the Fund's investment objectives will be achieved. Below are some of the risks associated with investing in the Fund. See the prospectus for more information.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of AXS funds. This and other important information about the Funds is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting www.axsinvestments.com. The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing. 

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc., which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000307

SOURCE AXS Investments

Also from this source

AXS Investments Teams with Gapstow Capital Partners to Transform the High Yield Space with RINC, a Unique Real Estate Income ETF

AXS Investments Marks 1-Year Anniversary of First-Ever U.S. Single Stock ETFs, TSLQ & NVDS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.