AXS Investments Marks 1-Year Anniversary of First-Ever U.S. Single Stock ETFs, TSLQ & NVDS

TSLQ & NVDS blazed the trail for U.S.-listed single stock ETFs empowering traders to express bearish short-term views on Tesla and Nvidia stock

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS Investments, a leading asset manager providing access to alternative investments for growth, income and diversification, is celebrating the first anniversary of the launch of the industry's first-of-its-kind family of single stock ETFs, including the AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) and the AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS).

TSLQ is one of the fastest-growing ETFs of the past year and provides the inverse (-1x) daily performance of Tesla common stock (TSLA). TSLQ has gathered more than $125 million since launch and trades an average 1.65 million shares per day.

NVDS provides 1.25 times the inverse (-125%) of the daily performance of common shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NVDS also surpassed $100 million in assets, while its average daily volume exceeds 3.6 million shares.

Of the 430 ETFs launched in 2022, TLSQ and NVDS were the second and sixth most traded ETFs in the first half of 2023, respectively (source: Bloomberg, 1/1/2023-6/30/2023).

"We are thrilled with the response these ETFs have received in just their first year in the market," said Greg Bassuk, CEO of AXS Investments. "With more than $200 million in assets across both ETFs and millions of shares traded daily, TSLQ and NVDS have become strong proof points for the utility and growing popularity of the single stock ETF category. We are excited to continue to educate the marketplace on the role these powerful investment tools can play for traders."

TSLQ and NVDS also are key ETFs in the suite of AXS funds that allows investors to express a range of views on the "innovation trade" – the theme of disruptive innovation and the role it plays in everything from AI, fintech and transportation to manufacturing, healthcare and beyond. Other ETFs in this suite include the AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK), which seeks to provide double (2x) the return of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) for a single day, and the AXS Short Innovation ETF (SARK), designed to provide the inverse (-1x) of the daily return of ARKK, for those investors who believe that high-growth tech stocks have run too far too fast in 2023.

"We continue to look for new ways to leverage the ETF product wrapper to package innovative and useful investment strategies that investors cannot find anywhere else," added Bassuk. "Providing greater access and opportunity for all investors is the core of what we do. We are very excited to be marking this milestone and look forward to many more to come."

About AXS Investments

AXS Investments is a leading alternative investment manager providing a diversified family of alternative investments for growth, income and diversification. The firm empowers investors to diversify their portfolios with investments previously available only to the largest institutional and high net worth investors. The investor-friendly AXS funds are time-tested, liquid, transparent and managed by high pedigreed portfolio managers with long and strong track records. For more information, visit www.axsinvestments.com.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

The funds are not suitable for all investors and should be used only by knowledgeable investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies, who understand the consequences of seeking daily leveraged and inverse investment results, including the impact of compounding on fund performance. Investors should intend to actively monitor their investments as frequently as daily. An investor in the fund could potentially lose the full principal value of their investment within a single day.

There are risks involved with investing including the possible loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Diversification does not ensure profits or prevent losses.

The funds will lose money if the underlying stock's performance is flat, and it is possible that the fund will lose money even if the underlying stock's performance trends in the desired direction over a period longer than a single day.

Leverage Risk: The fund uses leverage, which means that the fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the fund magnifies the performance of their underlying security. Derivative contracts ordinarily have leverage inherent in their terms. The low margin deposits normally required in trading derivatives, including futures contracts, permit a high degree of leverage. Accordingly, a relatively small price movement may result in an immediate and substantial loss to the fund. The use of leverage may also cause the fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it would not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy its obligations or to meet collateral segregation requirements. The use of leveraged derivatives can magnify the fund's potential for gain or loss and, therefore, amplify the effects of market volatility on the fund's share price. The fund seeks daily leveraged investment results and is intended to be used as a short-term trading vehicle.

Shares of ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time. The closing price is the midpoint between the bid and ask price as of the close of exchange. Closing price returns do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund before investing. To obtain a prospectus containing this and other important information, please click here to view or download a prospectus online. Read the fund's prospectus carefully before you invest.

Distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc, which is not affiliated with AXS Investments. AXI000257

SOURCE AXS Investments