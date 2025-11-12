CHAMBERS & PARTNERS SHINES THE SPOTLIGHT ON AXS LAW GROUP -- AGAIN

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Chambers & Partners has recognized AXS LAW Group as a "Spotlight" firm for Commercial Litigation and Dispute Resolution in South Florida. The Chambers Spotlight Florida Guide "exists to solve a real problem for legal buyers: finding high-quality counsel outside the traditional Big Law roster."

This Spotlight distinction is a firmwide honor reflecting AXS LAW's continued growth and excellence. The firm has recently welcomed several standout practitioners, including trial attorney Aimee Ferrer, investigative specialist Peter Clements and five new junior lawyers — among them a recent Harvard Law School graduate.

AXS LAW's continued success in the courtroom throughout 2025 reflects its dedication to delivering exceptional results. In January, the Miami Trial Team prevailed in a final arbitration proceeding in Los Angeles, securing victory for a long-time client who had been deprived of 5% royalty payments on a medical device. In April, under the leadership of Rossana Arteaga-Gomez, the team won an acquittal as a matter of law for an executive of a Chinese multinational company falsely accused of espionage and charged with lying to federal authorities.

For more information on AXS LAW's Spotlight recognition, visit Chambers & Partners.

To learn more about the Chambers Spotlight Florida Guide, see Chambers USA Regional Spotlight. For additional firm news, visit AXS LAW Group.

