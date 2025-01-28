AXS LAW Group Expands Innovative Offerings with Washington, D.C. Based Law and Strategic Advisory Office

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW is expanding into Washington, D.C. and internationally in a joint venture with Invenio LLP to enable global businesses to maximize the return on their legal investments. The new office combines the award-winning group of business trial lawyers in AXS LAW's Miami and Los Angeles locations with leading D.C. lawyers in litigation finance, private debt, capital markets, tax disputes, international trade and sanctions, as well as former federal government officials specializing in intelligence, investigations, asset tracing, geopolitical risk, and privatizing cross border conflict resolution.

AXS LAW's D.C. office will be led by Ed Gehres, co-founder of Invenio LLP, who was previously an AmLaw 100 partner, and General Counsel of two financial services companies and AXS LAW Miami's founder Jeff Gutchess, a nationally recognized trial lawyer. They are joined by Michael Kummer, a tax disputes and trial practitioner from Morgan Lewis recognized in Legal 500; Peter Godwin, an accomplished former General Counsel who has led legal at publicly traded technology companies; and Blake Trueblood, a private credit specialist who was formerly General Counsel of several litigation finance companies. The firm will welcome additional talent in international sanctions and export controls and complex fraud cases in the coming weeks.

AXS LAW's partners will be joined by several seasoned senior advisors in international affairs, conflict resolution, global political risk, asset tracing, international business, and private equity. Henry Haggard is a former State Department and National Security Agency official who served in embassy roles in France, Belgium, Korea, and Iraq and had special assignments involving Syria, Ukraine, and broader issues of energy diplomacy. Peter Clements, a former National Security Agency analyst with region-specific expertise in the Middle East and years at Big Four consulting firms, has a deep background in advising private equity targets, conflict privatization and resolution, risk management, and forensic investigation.

The Firm's anchor clients are businesses from emerging economies and war-torn regions, including Ukraine, the Middle East, South America and Africa. "This office was born out of a desire to combine the talents of people who enable plaintiffs to get their claims financed and heard with nationally known trial lawyers who have an amazing record of winning, and in particular on behalf of people fighting tough odds and corruption," said Invenio LLP co-founder Ed Gehres.

Jeff Gutchess, AXS LAW's founding partner, said: "We've recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of our clients by breaking the mold of big law in both how we tell our clients' stories and how we treat our team members. Our new AXS LAW DC colleagues share our founding values of being comfortable with risk, with variety, with striving for accomplishments that stretch us to our limits, that constantly challenge ourselves to evolve and improve."

About AXS LAW GROUP

With over $650M recovered for its clients, AXS LAW is dedicated to winning cases by crafting the most militant strategy and telling the story in the most memorable manner. For more information visit www.axslawgroup.com.

About Invenio LLP

Invenio LLP focuses on litigation finance with extensive experience in claimant funding, law firm lending, and litigation supported by third-party funding. Invenio serves claimants, the law firms who advocate on their behalf, and the lenders and funders that provide the capital necessary to see justice through. For more information visit www.inveniolaw.com

