AXS LAW Group Announces New Attorneys Courtney Caprio, Irina Sadovnic and Joanna Niworowski

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group , a full-service boutique law firm created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, is pleased to announce that Courtney Caprio has joined as a partner and Irina Sadovnic and Joanna Niworowski have joined as (soon to be partners) of the firm.

GIRL POWER: OUTSTANDING FEMALE LAWYERS JOIN AWARD WINNING AXS LAW GROUP

Courtney is an experienced advocate in high-stakes litigation and arbitration. A graduate of UVA Law, Courtney began her career at Hunton & Williams, and spent the next ten years representing large, institutional clients at major law firms, working closely with many of Miami's best practitioners on their most important cases. She now focuses her practice on plaintiff's commercial cases and brings to AXS LAW the extensive experience she gained managing her own firm and providing clients with personal attention and a creative approach to litigation. In addition to her litigation practice, Courtney also handles transactional work, including advising start-ups and female-owned businesses on employment, intellectual property, and corporate matters. Courtney's recent victories include an appeal affirming a Florida court's jurisdiction over an Israeli media company for Internet torts directed at a Florida citizen, as well as the reversal of a magistrate judge to obtain discovery for use in a UK criminal action. "I'm thrilled to join AXS LAW to collaborate with the firm's terrific lawyers in order to provide our clients with innovative ways to succeed together," says Courtney.

Irina is a driven young lawyer whose experience in complex commercial litigation will boost AXS LAW's award–winning litigation division. As a Miami native raised in Margarita Island, Venezuela, Irina speaks fluent Spanish (or Spanglish, as the need arises), and brings to the firm her expertise across several fields, including sophisticated cross-border federal equity receivership matters, outside-inhouse counsel advisory, start-up and general corporate law matters, as well as receivership, insolvency, and general commercial litigation. Most notably, Irina recently represented the receiver of a $500-million-dollar hedge fund fraud in an SEC enforcement action. "As a modern lawyer, I chose to join the AXS LAW team because I strongly believe in the firm's mission to innovate and improve the practice of law for the benefit of our clients and attorneys, and I look forward to bringing my voice to an already amazing group of attorneys," said Irina, on why she chose AXS LAW as the next step in her career. For Irina's full bio go to www.axslawgroup.com/irinasadovnic.

Joanna is a highly-credentialed recent graduate of the University of Miami School of Law who has elected to start her legal career as AXS LAW's newest attorney. Joanna graduated summa cum laude from law school in 2021, with the third highest GPA in her class, and served as a student legal intern to a federal judge while she was a student. She will continue to build upon the knowledge she acquired in her law school classes and her experience in chambers as she assists in the firm's commercial litigation cases. "I am very excited to join and learn from the attorneys at AXS LAW. It is an honor to be part of a law firm that truly cares about helping its clients with their legal needs," said Joanna. For Joanna's full bio go to www.axslawgroup.com/joannaniworowski.

As founding partner Jeff Gutchess explained, "AXS LAW is building upon our recent success – including being recognized as the Commercial Litigation Department of the Year in 2020 – to expand our team to meet the needs of our growing client base. As always, we have been laser-focused on seeking out only the most creative, most capable, and smartest candidates to join our team. And we are thrilled that this crop of recent hires all happen to be women – joining other female partners and staff already at the firm – because it ensures that our firm maintains its commitment to reflect the demographics of our community allowing us to continue being receptive, responsive, and inclusive to all."

About AXS LAW Group

AXS LAW Group is a full-service boutique law firm created by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. Based in the Wynwood arts district of Miami, AXS has made a name for itself by disrupting traditional legal models through a creative and fresh approach to law tailored to today's modern clientele. The legal experts behind AXS provide personalized client service in the areas of corporate and transactional, franchise and distribution, litigation and dispute resolution, real estate and hospitality law. In addition, AXS is committed to giving back to the community through its philanthropic arms AXS Cares and AXS Art which supports the local South Florida arts community through programs, events and legal representation. For more information, please visit www.axslawgroup.com.

