AXS LAW GROUP REGRETS IMPROPER USE OF ART BASEL MARK

MIAMI, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW Group and AXS ART acknowledge that they did not obtain a license to use the Art Basel mark for their news releases issued October 11, 2022, regarding an AXS ART exhibit. AXS LAW Group and AXS ART are not partners with, or a sponsors of, the Art Basel show. AXS LAW Group and AXS ART regret their actions and are pleased that the matter has been settled amicably.

Media Contact: Valentina Gutchess

Telephone: 305-905-6800

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AXS LAW Group