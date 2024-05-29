AXS LAW Wins $16M Case in New York Federal Court

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AXS LAW, a leading law firm with offices in Miami and Los Angeles, has once again proven its expertise with a recent $16 million victory for their client in New York Federal Court. The victory, obtained through a summary judgement, marks yet another success for the firm and showcases their dedication to providing top-notch legal services for businesses.

The case involved a dispute between AXS LAW's client, a top international company, and a competing business. After obtaining key admissions from the opposing company's executives during deposition, AXS LAW was able to demonstrate that the executives had breached their agreement with their client and unauthorizedly used their confidential information, copyrights, and trademarks to further their own business interests.

With their extensive experience in practicing in New York courts, the lawyers at AXS LAW were able to secure this result in a timely manner, saving their client from a costly and lengthy trial. This victory not only speaks to the firm's legal acumen but also their commitment to providing efficient and cost-effective solutions for their clients.

"We are thrilled to have achieved this victory for our client," said AXS LAW partner Jeff Gutchess. "It's a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to providing exceptional legal services. We are proud to be able to deliver such a significant result for our client."

This latest success is just one of the many accomplishments of AXS LAW, a firm that has been disrupting the traditional law model since its inception. With a focus on serving the needs of modern business clients, the firm encourages its lawyers to pursue entrepreneurship opportunities, providing them with a unique perspective and the ability to effectively navigate risk on behalf of their clients.

Furthermore, AXS LAW stands out from other law firms with its lively and personable approach. The lawyers at AXS LAW are not chained to their desks; they are continuously forging new relationships in the business and wider communities.

In addition to their legal services, AXS LAW also has a philanthropic arm, AXS ART, which supports the local South Florida arts community through various programs, events, and legal representation. This commitment to giving back to the community further sets AXS LAW apart from other firms.

For more information about AXS LAW and their services, including their philanthropic efforts, please visit their website at www.axslawgroup.com.

