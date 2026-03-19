Axxes Capital Appoints Anirudh Ravunniarath to Board of Directors

Industry Veteran Possesses Deep Expertise Across Private and Public Markets

CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxes Capital, an independent investment firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients access to innovative private market solutions, announced today that Anirudh "Anu" Ravunniarath has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Ravunniarath is the CEO and Managing Partner of Willow Hill Partners, LLC, a multi-strategy alternative asset manager with independent verticals across real estate, public equities, credit, and private opportunities. In this role, he leads the firm's Executive Committee and oversees strategic planning, execution, and governance across the platform. Mr. Ravunniarath also serves on the Investment Committees for each of the firm's strategy verticals.

"Anu brings a rare mixture of strategic leadership, investment judgment, and experience building and scaling alternative asset management platforms," said Joseph DaGrosa Jr., Chairman and CEO of Axxes Capital. "His background across public and private markets, firm governance, and business development will be a tremendous asset as Axxes continues to expand its ecosystem and deliver innovative private market solutions to advisors and investors."

Prior to founding Willow Hill Partners, Mr. Ravunniarath was a Partner at Carlson Capital, L.P., where he served on the Executive Committee and helped lead the firm. He also served as President of Asgard Investment Partners, an opportunistic investment platform created to expand Carlson Capital's efforts into new strategies and asset classes beyond its core multi-strategy hedge fund business. In that position, he helped shape firmwide strategy, recruit senior investment professionals, develop new businesses and joint ventures, and lead global business development across the Carlson Capital platform.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Ravunniarath was a Managing Director at an affiliate of Hunt Consolidated Inc. and held roles at Merrill Lynch and BlackRock, building broad experience across both public and private market strategies.

"I am honored to join the Board of Axxes Capital," said Anu Ravunniarath. "Axxes has established a highly differentiated platform that is redefining access to private markets, delivering institutional caliber investment opportunities to their clients. The firm's vision, coupled with its disciplined approach to portfolio construction and distribution, positions it exceptionally well for continued growth. I look forward to partnering with Joe and the broader leadership team to further scale the platform, deepen its investment capabilities, and expand its reach across global investor ecosystems."

Mr. Ravunniarath currently serves on the Advisory Boards of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise; Knightsbridge, a venture-focused investment manager; and AllianceBernstein's hedge fund platform. He holds a B.S.B.A. in Finance from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO).

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets investment management firm committed to delivering innovative investment solutions to wealth advisors and their clients. The firm partners with independent, established asset managers to offer retail investors access to private equity, credit, and other alternative strategies, all through advisor-friendly vehicles. For more information, visit www.axxescapital.com.

Media Contacts:

Laura Marvin

JConnelly

973.349.2959

[email protected]

Rebecca Cleary

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1462

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxes Capital