Axxess 2025 AGILE Conference to be held May 5-7 in Dallas

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, today announced the 2025 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE) will be held May 5–7 at the Fairmont hotel in downtown Dallas.

Each year several hundred care at home thought leaders, industry providers and partners attend AGILE to learn and share insights to help build the future of healthcare at home. The conference also features valuable networking opportunities and educational sessions on topics at the leading edge of care at home. Clinicians earn much needed continuing education units toward their license renewal.

AGILE features valuable networking opportunities and educational sessions on topics at the leading edge of care at home. Post this

"AGILE is the must-attend event for anyone involved in care at home," said John Olajide, Founder and CEO of Axxess. "We are excited about the future of care in the home and believe AGILE 2025 will play a crucial role in advancing our industry by fostering innovation and bringing our community together to learn and grow. Next year's conference will feature thought-provoking keynote speakers, informative breakout sessions and interactive workshops, all focused on the latest trends, technologies and best practices. I know that AGILE 2025 will inspire and equip attendees with the knowledge they need to provide exceptional care and drive positive change in the care at home industry."

Attendees can also learn about new solutions and practical applications of the insights shared during sessions by visiting an exhibit showcase featuring the latest products and services from leading care at home solution vendors. More than 50 organizations sponsored the 2024 AGILE conference.

Registration for AGILE 2025 will open in the fall of 2024. For more information, visit the AGILE conference website.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare at home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Johnathan Eaves

(903) 445-6969

[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess