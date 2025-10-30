Axxess Achieves CHAP Age-Friendly Care at Home Verification

CHAP Recognition Highlights Axxess Innovation

in AI-Powered Home Health and Hospice Software

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home, has earned the Age-Friendly Care at Home Verification from CHAP (Community Health Accreditation Partner). This achievement affirms Axxess' commitment to empowering home health, home care, hospice and palliative care providers with innovative software solutions that support high-quality, person-centered care. Axxess was the first organization to achieve CHAP Verified status when verification launched in 2022.

"This verification reflects our commitment to helping providers deliver exceptional care at home," said Andrew Olowu, Chief Technology Officer at Axxess. "By advancing value-based care, HOPE-compliant documentation and artificial intelligence-driven features, we're empowering organizations to improve outcomes for their patients and meet the evolving needs of the communities they serve."

CHAP's Age-Friendly Care at Home Certification includes a comprehensive yet flexible framework designed to help providers improve quality, ensure compliance and prioritize patient and caregiver preferences. The standards focus on the essential elements identified by the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as central to effective care for older adults. Known as the 4Ms, those elements are: What matters, medication, mentation and mobility.

"Axxess has been a vital contributor to the Age-Friendly Care at Home movement since its earliest days, championing innovation that truly meets people where they are", said Teresa Harbour, CHAP Chief Operating Officer. "Their achievement of CHAP's Age-Friendly Care at Home Verification is more than a milestone—it's a reflection of their deep investment in advancing care models, driving meaningful outcomes, and embracing the future of home-based care. At CHAP, we recognize partners like Axxess who not only innovate but elevate the standards of care through technology, insight, and a shared commitment to making lives better."

Axxess' solutions for home health, hospice, home care and palliative care now have both CHAP Verified status and Age-Friendly Care at Home Verification.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

About Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP)

CHAP is an independent, nonprofit organization accrediting providers of home and community-based care. Founded in 1965, CHAP was first to recognize the need for and value of home and community-based care standards and accreditation. As a Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)–approved accrediting organization, CHAP surveys organizations providing home health, hospice, and home medical equipment services to establish if Medicare Conditions of Participation and DMEPOS Quality Standard are met and recommend certification to CMS. CHAP's purpose is to partner with organizations nationwide to advance quality in the delivery of care and services in the home and community.

