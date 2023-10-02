Axxess and K&S Insurance Collaborate to Provide Best-in-Class Employee Benefit Solutions

Axxess

02 Oct, 2023, 07:22 ET

Collaboration to Help Care at Home Providers Recruit and Retain Staff

DALLAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, announced today a new collaboration with K&S Insurance, a full-service insurance brokerage and risk-management firm. Axxess' clients will now be able to offer best-in-class employee benefits to help them recruit and retain staff.

"Care in the home organizations face increasing costs in their risk management programs," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "Our collaboration with K&S Insurance is another step in Axxess' commitment to add even more value to our clients and deepen relationships. We are thrilled to have K&S Insurance as our partner in providing quality employee benefit solutions to our clients."

"We value our relationship with Axxess and the care at home industry because we are passionate about the future of healthcare in the home and well positioned to serve the care at home industry with excellence," said Chris Hill, Partner at K&S Insurance. "Our firm's goals, vision and culture closely align with those of Axxess, which makes our working relationship ideal for the clients we both serve."

Both organizations have a commitment to helping care at home providers succeed. Axxess and K&S Insurance's software and employee benefit solutions, when combined, will help providers manage their risk more effectively.

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About K&S Insurance

K&S Insurance specializes in providing employee benefits consulting, commercial risk management, and private client risk management for mid-market to large market employers. K&S Insurance works closely with our clients and their executive teams to customize their employee benefits and risk management programs to align with their goals, vision, and culture. Their unique services include data analytics and in-house underwriting for benchmarking, renewal forecasts, and self-funded feasibility assessments to better inform and equip clients in their decision making. In addition, they include full Open Enrollment logistics services, an on-call HR consulting/employment law firm, a risk management center, and other employer services designed to be an extension of their clients' HR team. K&S's desire is to enhance benefits for employees, while proactively driving down costs for employers through tailored solutions to help them realize a significant return on their investment.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves
(903)445-6969
[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

