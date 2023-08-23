Axxess and nVoq Expand Strategic Partnership to Offer Leading-edge Speech Recognition Solutions to ContinuLink and Suncoast Clients

News provided by

Axxess

23 Aug, 2023, 07:22 ET

Complia Health Clients to Receive Same Services as Axxess Clients

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, is deepening its partnership with nVoq, a leading innovator in speech recognition technology, to transform the documentation process for Complia Health's ContinuLink and Suncoast clients. This is the first step to accelerate outcomes and boost efficiencies for ContinuLink and Suncoast clients since Axxess acquired Complia Health in July 2023.

ContinuLink and Suncoast clients can now access nVoq's leading-edge speech recognition solutions. Clinicians can create accurate and comprehensive patient records using speech recognition. The result will drive efficiency, improve clinician satisfaction and enhance patient care for care at home organizations.

"Our collaboration with nVoq is a game-changer for our ContinuLink and Suncoast clients," said Rich Berner, CEO of Complia Health. "By harnessing the power of speech recognition technology, we are enabling healthcare professionals to document patient encounters with unparalleled speed and accuracy. The integration of nVoq's solutions into our solutions will improve the way clinicians interact with their documentation, empowering them to deliver better patient outcomes."

nVoq's suite of speech recognition solutions is renowned for its accuracy, speed and versatility. Powered by advanced artificial intelligence and natural language processing capabilities, the technology recognizes and transcribes spoken words into text in real time. The solutions can be easily customized to adapt to various medical specialties and terminology unique to the ContinuLink and Suncoast platforms.

"Axxess and Complia Health have an excellent track record of providing technology solutions that enable post-acute care providers to improve the care delivery experience," said Debbi Gillotti, Chief Operating Officer of nVoq. "We are thrilled they recognize nVoq as the market leader in speech recognition solutions and view our partnership as one that will help home health and hospice organizations optimize their clinical documentation and, in turn, take patient care to the next level."

Axxess and nVoq began their partnership in July 2022 with speech recognition services available to all clients in Axxess' complete suite of solutions for home health, hospice, palliative and home care organizations.

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Complia Health

Complia Health is a leading provider of cloud-based technology, solutions, and services through a single platform for home care, home health, private duty, therapy, pediatrics, hospice, and palliative care providers. Providing a single platform across all lines of business, we connect the entire continuum of pre- and post-acute care encompassing clinical, financial, and back-office operations. Our AI-powered technologies and business intelligence tools maximize operational efficiency, improve employee productivity, and ensure elevated front-line care experiences and better patient outcomes. To learn more about how Complia Health is now part of Axxess, please visit our website.

About nVoq

nVoq Incorporated, headquartered in Boulder, CO, provides HIPAA-compliant, SaaS-based speech recognition to the healthcare industry, with a strategic emphasis on the post-acute care segment. nVoq's platform supports both mobile and office-based clinicians in capturing patient narratives at the point of care to expedite high-quality documentation, simplify coding, and streamline reimbursement. For more information, go to www.nVoq.com or call Kristen Ayers, Director of Marketing at 303-304-7021.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves
(903)445-6969
[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

Also from this source

Axxess' Palliative Care Solution Awarded ACHC Product Certification

Axxess Acquires Complia Health

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.