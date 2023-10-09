Axxess and Sulos Announce Partnership to Enhance Patient Engagement

News provided by

Axxess

09 Oct, 2023, 07:19 ET

Clients Could See Higher Referral Rates, Improved Survey Scores

DALLAS, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Sulos, a HIPAA-compliant solution offering a holistic approach to patient engagement and population management, announced a collaboration that will prioritize transparency and early intervention to elevate healthcare outcomes. The joint venture harnesses data, especially between visits, to pinpoint patients in need of support, which can significantly reduce hospital readmissions and the need for emergency care.

Continue Reading

"Our collaboration with Sulos is an exciting step in transforming healthcare at home," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "By pairing the proficiency of our complete suite of solutions with Sulos' advanced patient engagement capabilities, we are able to provide an unparalleled solution for healthcare providers and patients."

Through this partnership, Axxess and Sulos home health, hospice, palliative and home care clients will be able to offer patients, caregivers, and family members enhanced communication, providing a holistic, patient-centered approach to care.

"The partnership between Axxess and Sulos signifies a step forward in integrated patient care," said Natasha August, CCO at Sulos. "By bridging the gap between electronic medical records and patient engagement, we're crafting a seamless experience for both providers and patients in the care at home sector."

About Axxess 

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Sulos

Sulos delivers a HIPAA-compliant, intuitive solution focused on patient engagement and population management, emphasizing early intervention and full circle transparency. Sulos' comprehensive approach ensures both improved outcomes and heightened experiences. By leveraging data, especially between visits, Sulos identifies patients requiring attention, significantly decreasing hospital readmissions and the demand for emergency services. Sulos is based in Dallas, Texas, and is proud to serve organizations across the nation.

Contact: Johnathan Eaves
(903)445-6969
[email protected]

SOURCE Axxess

Also from this source

Axxess and K&S Insurance Collaborate to Provide Best-in-Class Employee Benefit Solutions

Axxess and K&S Insurance Collaborate to Provide Best-in-Class Employee Benefit Solutions

Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, announced today a new collaboration with K&S Insurance, a full-service insurance...
Axxess Announces Strategic Partnership with Gateway Home Health Coding and Consulting

Axxess Announces Strategic Partnership with Gateway Home Health Coding and Consulting

Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Gateway Home Health...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.