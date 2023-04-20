Axxess Announces 2024 AGILE Conference to be Held April 21-24

DALLAS, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming success of Axxess' first-ever AGILE conference held this week, the company has already announced its 2024 conference will be held April 21-24 in Dallas.

More than 40 partners supported AGILE (Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience) with sponsorships of the three-day event, which attracted several hundred industry leaders, including C-suite executives, operational and financial managers, industry investors, strategic advisors and clinicians on the frontlines.

"The AGILE conference is designed to be all about growth, innovation and leadership as we look to reimagine what is possible for our industry and work to ensure that the future of healthcare is in the home," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess, the leader in technology supporting care at home providers. "I have heard so many great comments from people on the value they got out of the conference, but I promise you next year's will be even bigger and better."

The three-day gathering began with a day-long Leadership Forum attended by industry leaders who participated in high-level conversations about business operations, advocacy and insights on the state of mergers and acquisitions with key leaders in care at home, finance and public policy.

The AGILE conference formally began with a keynote address from Dallas Mavericks president and CEO Cynt Marshall, who spoke on the importance of leading by promoting a culture of inclusivity.

"I believe in order to be effective as a leader, I only need to do three things extremely well: Listen to the people, learn from the people and love the people," she told the audience.

Those comments were echoed in a later panel discussion on regulatory compliance featuring Sara Castillo, RN, Chief Quality Officer for AccentCare.

"The one thing that stands out as extremely important in the entire realm of this is leadership – finding great leaders out there and developing your leaders," Castillo said.

Other conference speakers included Dan Weberg, Principal at Simovative Solutions and a member of the faculty of the Ohio State University School of Nursing, who spoke on using innovation to navigate healthcare's paradigm shift, and panels of industry experts speaking on achieving success in today's regulatory environment and leveraging technology for growth in the care at home industry.

"The future of healthcare is in the home," Weberg said. "It's not in a tower in an ICU somewhere in a hospital. People don't want to be there. That's an industrial revolution model of healthcare. We need to move into the network complex model, and that's home care."

Dave Baker, Chief Information Officer for CNS Cares, urged attendees to lean in to the technology that can help them optimize their business while still providing quality care.

"There [are] tools to gather information about your patient base, and that information is going to give you power – power to make correct, more educated decisions, be more agile, be more responsive in your business and in patient care," Baker said.

Along with keynote speakers, panels and industry-specific education sessions offering continuing education credits, AGILE also included an Innovation Showcase. This showcase featured the latest developments and what is available to improve operations from Axxess partners, and a Virtual Dementia Tour®, which enabled participants to experience what those living with dementia go through each day.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 3 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

SOURCE Axxess