Axxess Announces Home Health Software Integration with Doctor Alliance

DALLAS, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new home health software integration will help care at home organizations manage documents with protected health information as they engage physicians. Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, has integrated its home health solution with Doctor Alliance, which provides an easy-to-use system engaging physicians that streamlines the process of providing patient care.

Through this software integration, Axxess Home Health clients can now easily create plans of care, physician orders, or other documents that need to be reviewed and signed by a physician using the Doctor Alliance Provider Smart Grid. Axxess Home Health clients will now have access to proprietary services that reduce the time it takes to receive physician-signed documents to an industry-leading standard of 24 hours or less.

"Time can be of the essence for home health organizations as they provide quality care," said Tim Ingram, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Axxess. "This integration with Doctor Alliance will help organizations save critical time so they can treat patients in a timely way and remain compliant. This level of interoperability will ensure Axxess clients can continue delivering quality care to help more patients while growing their business."

Organizations can now instantly send documents to physicians any way the physician prefers, whether electronically, by fax or by paper.

"Doctor Alliance and our Provider Smart Grid provide a unique home healthcare peace of mind, and we are pleased to partner with Axxess to help clients improve their experiences, their document sign times and their physician relationships as well," said Ron Wilkerson, Director of Strategy at Doctor Alliance. "Axxess is a fantastic partner as well as a healthcare technology innovator, and with years of combined experience this new partnership will make lives better for their clients' patients, and business easier with their partners."

This integration between Axxess Home Health and the Doctor Alliance Provider Smart Grid is available to Axxess clients and includes physicians in all 50 states in the United States.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Doctor Alliance

Doctor Alliance is a patient-centric care coordination smart grid that offers turnkey solutions for a complete piece of mind for clinical, document, message and referral services. Their proprietary services and tools increase agency referrals by 50%, while reducing document sign times to industry-leading 24 hours or less. Physicians in all 50 states are directly connected to the Doctor Alliance grid daily, offering agencies unparalleled and unique access, visibility, and benefits.

