Axxess Announces Hospice Software Integration with Enclara

DALLAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for care at home, has integrated its hospice solution with Enclara Pharmacia, the nation's largest full-service pharmacy benefit manager for the hospice and palliative care sectors.

This new software integration aims to improve organizational staff efficiency by offering pharmacists visibility for medication management and reducing the potential for reconciliation errors and redundant demographic and medication-related entries.

"This integration with Enclara saves time for clinicians and administrative staff," said Tim Ingram, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Axxess. "Time is critical for hospice organizations, and the level of interoperability our partnership provides will support clients in delivering timely, quality care as they grow their business. We are delighted to partner with Enclara to help hospice organizations streamline operations and provide better patient care."

Through this integration, Axxess Hospice clients can send secure patient updates to inform pharmacists on changes that may impact patient needs. Organizations can also easily manage medication updates and seamlessly input medication data because information automatically flows across the interface and populates claims created in Axxess Hospice. These features enable organizations to decrease costs, ensure compliance and improve patient outcomes.

"Interoperability is an essential element of our strategy to improve hospice workflows and care coordination through technology," said Scott Quilty, Enclara's Chief Commercial Officer. "Adding Axxess to our ever-growing list of electronic medical records integrations allows more of our valued hospice clients to realize greater efficiency, particularly when combined with our proprietary E3 patient medication management platform."

This integration between Axxess Hospice and Enclara Pharmacia is available to Enclara and Axxess clients.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Enclara Pharmacia

Enclara Pharmacia is a national full-service PBM and mail order supplier of medications and clinical services developed specifically for the hospice and palliative care industry. Enclara serves over 400 hospice providers and 97,000 patients nationally, helping to reduce pharmacy costs through a clinically driven model that enables home delivery of pharmaceuticals as well as access to a network of over 65,000 local pharmacies, including an actively managed network subset of over 7,000 retail pharmacies, institutional pharmacies, and Enclara's own automated fulfillment solutions.

