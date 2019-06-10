Axxess Announces Launch of Software Platform for Hospice Industry

DALLAS, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home healthcare innovation leader Axxess has released Axxess Hospice, a state-of-the-art software solution to address the unique needs of hospice providers. Axxess Hospice was custom-built by hospice professionals with decades of industry experience to offer unique and intuitive capabilities that help hospice professionals more easily deliver the highest quality compassionate care.

"We took our time to meet the needs of the hospice industry and create another innovative solution that is unlike anything on the market," said Axxess founder and CEO John Olajide. "Axxess Hospice perfectly reflects my commitment to creating solutions that streamline operations and improve patient care, and I am confident it will quickly become the industry standard like our other solutions."

Other hospice software have been modified from home health Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software, which often requires further complicated adjustments in operations to deliver quality hospice care. Axxess' hospice experts instead poured their insights into the development of comprehensive solutions and features tailored to the needs of the hospice industry. These solutions make Axxess Hospice revolutionary in addressing care needs and include:

IDG Center: The entire Interdisciplinary Group (IDG) can manage the collaboration process seamlessly. The IDG Center is HIPAA-compliant and enables team scheduling, interactive compliance-tracking, the ability to sign documentation in bulk, and individual and group notifications. The solution enables individual IDG members to take HIPAA-compliant notes and find them quickly, rather than needing to use handwritten notes.





While other hospice software products may have bereavement service included, they do not have a Bereavement Center that is easy to use, and that enables users to spend more of their time providing compassionate, individualized and compliant bereavement services. Axxess Hospice includes bereavement risk assessment scores and specific tasks related to caring for the bereaved. An individualized plan of care is created for each person receiving bereavement services, a requirement of the Medicare Conditions of Participation. Volunteer Center: Providers have a feature integrated into the software to track volunteer hours to ensure compliance with the mandatory rule that at least five percent of total direct patient care comes from volunteers. The Volunteer Center allows for tracking of criminal and OIG checks, volunteer training, availability, preferences, and mileage.

Added Olajide: "The professionals who have started using Axxess Hospice have told us they are very impressed with the power and ease of use built into our solutions. I am delighted that our team of hospice experts and in-house engineers have created a solution that will dramatically improve the ability of hospice professionals to care for patients and families. It's just the first step in a continuing process to address industry needs and provide the highest quality compassionate care possible."

About Axxess

Axxess is the fastest-growing home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients in North America and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

