Axxess Benefit Consultants Amplifies Mission to Serve Underserved Communities and Enhance Comprehensive Services by Joining Integrity

"Eric and Leslie are great examples of how hard work matched with a sincere desire to help others can lead to accomplishments," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "They are devoted to providing their agents with the necessary support to succeed — which is exactly what drives everything we do at Integrity! Our team is constantly working to expand and improve our Suite of Solutions to better protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Through an Integrity partnership, agencies like Axxess can expand into new markets and drive business growth while supporting their clients more holistically. This partnership is a clear win-win for Axxess and Integrity, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome Eric and Leslie into the Integrity family."

With a specialty in Medicare, Axxess provides insurance and retirement planning solutions specifically tailored to client needs across the Southeast. Founder Eric McGuffie brings more than 30 years of industry and leadership experience and expertise to the Axxess family of agents. His gift for building relationships at every level of the insurance system has cultivated extensive industry and community opportunities, which he extends to his team.

"Our goal is to provide value to every stakeholder at each step of the insurance process," explained Eric McGuffie, CEO of Axxess Benefit Consultants. "Integrity's technology puts immense capability and value at our team's fingertips, ultimately benefitting the agents and clients they serve. We can't wait to utilize LeadCENTER and MedicareCENTER to help agents grow their business and serve more effectively and efficiently. I'm also excited to discover synergies with other partners in Integrity's network to empower even more achievements. With Integrity, we feel energized for the future and are confident we have the support we need to move our business forward."

"While balancing the growth of our business with raising our family, we emphasized values such as honesty, integrity and service. I see an alignment of those values in Integrity," said Leslie McGuffie, COO of Axxess Benefit Consultants. "We care deeply about our agents — they are an extension of our family, and we want to support their success in every way possible. Integrity offers the transformative resources and systems that help our agents grow their existing Medicare business, as well as expand into new offerings, such as life and wealth. This partnership gives us the opportunity to strengthen our legacy as we continue to grow and reach our potential. Integrity is on the rise, and we are thrilled that Axxess is now a part of it!"

"Eric and Leslie are two of the most genuine and committed leaders in the industry, with a passion for connecting and serving," shared Tegrey Moot, Managing Director at Integrity. "With Integrity's industry-leading technology, as well as access to top products and carriers, Axxess can serve more clients better than ever before. It's always meaningful to see good people like Eric and Leslie succeed — and it will be even more meaningful to watch them grow through the strength of Integrity's platforms."

Axxess can advance its business goals by leveraging Integrity's full-stack Suite of Solutions. This end-to-end platform of products, services and solutions includes extensive data and analytics, sound leadership guidance and constant innovation. Agents can streamline their workflow by combining the instantaneous quoting and enrollment capabilities of MedicareCENTER with Ask Integrity™, a revolutionary AI-powered and voice-activated technology. Further benefits are also available through LeadCENTER, offering on-demand, compliant leads, and MarketingCENTER, offering customizable and fully compliant marketing assets.

The McGuffies add their decades of experience to Integrity's partner team, a collective of the industry's foremost insurance and finance leaders. This impressive group collaborates to improve financial and insurance support processes and expand protection of the life, health and wealth of all Americans. Integrity's holistic solutions are reshaping the way consumers interact with insurance and financial products, helping them plan for the good days ahead.

For more information about Axxess Benefit Consultants' decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/Axxess.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Axxess Benefit Consultants

Axxess Benefit Consultants is an independent insurance agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. With agent representation spanning across multiple states in the Southeast, the agency specializes in providing Medicare and life insurance consultation tailored to each client's specific needs. Axxess Benefit Consultants has helped thousands of Americans with a continued commitment to building client-agent relationships and delivering one-on-one service with compassion and integrity. For more information, visit www.axxessbenefits.com.

